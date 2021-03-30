Amitabh Bachchan says he spent Holi 'sitting in silence' by himself, away from family: 'Mind, body, spirit is vacant'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Monday to express regret about the quiet manner in which he celebrated Holi this year. He wrote that he spent the festival of colours sitting by himself 'in silence'.

"The streets are silent .. the drums and the singing of the celebrations remain muted .. nothing moves .. the festival is shrouded .. and the desolation among all..." the actor wrote.

Nature, he wrote, 'has changed it all', and is demanding 'respect'. He wrote that he misses past celebrations, and that no amount of 'watching web series' or 'reading pending scripts' can relieve him of the 'vacant' feeling that he is experiencing.

He wrote that most of his family is away on work, and that he connected with them over FaceTime. Amitabh prayed for the situation to normalise, as 'the numbers rise alarmingly .. the tales of the destitute fill the hearts with pain'.

Amitabh and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and his granddaughter Aaradhya, had all recovered from the coronavirus last year.

Late Monday, Aishwarya took to Instagram to share pictures of her Holi celebrations with Aaradhya. She posted pictures of the Holika Dahan bonfire raging in their backyard. She wrote, "Happiness, peace, good health and lots of love always Happy Holi."

Before that, Abhishek had posted a throwback picture of the family's Holi celebrations. "A throwback to safer and more carefree times. Happy Holi everyone. Please celebrate this most beautiful festival, but from the safety of your homes. The number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise and we have to remain disciplined. Stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of your parents and take care of your family. #MyGirls," he captioned the photo.

