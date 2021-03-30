Aishwarya Rai shares pics from her Holi celebrations with Aaradhya, offers a look at her grand home

Like the rest of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai also celebrated Holi with her family on Monday. Late at night, she took to Instagram to share pictures of her daughter, Aaradhya and the huge bonfire of Holika dahan, raging in their backyard.

The photos also show Aaradhya in a blue dress, wearing a blue, flowery hairband. She is showing her hands to the camera and they are covered in pink colour. The photo is clicked in the lawn of their home Prateeksha and offers a look at their grand abode.





Sharing the photos, Aishwarya wrote, "Happiness, peace, good health and lots of love always Happy Holi." Her fans wished her too but asked her to share pictures of herself as well. "Aishwarya where's ur face we miss ur beauty," wrote one. "We need to see your face not fire but anyways Happy Holi," wrote another. "Happy Holi Aradhya .. and to your mommy dearest too .. we now clearly know that u handle this account," wrote another.

Aishwarya often shares new posts on all festivals and important moments of life. However, fans clearly want to see more of her still. Earlier this month, she had shared a picture of herself, Aaradhya and her mother, on the death anniversary of her father.

Before that, she had shared a picture of herself and Aaradhya enjoying Valentine's Day. The post also included a picture of a chocolate cake and some customary Valentines hearts.

Aishwarya had also recently shared a collage of pictures on 14 years of her film Guru. The collage featured a solo picture of Aishwarya, two pictures of her with her co-star and now husband Abhishek Bachchan, and a picture of the director of the film Mani Ratnam from the screening of the film in London.

The actor penned a short note on how Guru' is a film which will 'forever' be special for her."On this day...14 years...GURU FOREVER," she wrote in the caption.

