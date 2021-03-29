IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn weighs in on his 'doppleganger' getting into a brawl in Delhi: 'I’ve been getting concerned calls'
Ajay Devgn's team had earlier said that the actor has not been in Delhi since the last 14 months.
Ajay Devgn's team had earlier said that the actor has not been in Delhi since the last 14 months.
bollywood

Ajay Devgn weighs in on his 'doppleganger' getting into a brawl in Delhi: 'I’ve been getting concerned calls'

Actor Ajay Devgn has tweeted about how he has been getting concerned calls from his friends after a 'doppleganger' of his got into 'trouble' in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 08:44 PM IST

Actor Ajay Devgn has responded to rumours that he got into a fight in Delhi recently. A brawl broke out in Delhi's Aerocity among two groups on Friday. One of the participants looked a bit like Ajay, making many on the internet wonder if he, too, had gotten into the fight.

Now, responding, to the rumours, Ajay has issued a clarification. "Some ‘doppelgänger’ of mine seems to have got into trouble. I’ve been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I’ve not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi," he wrote in a tweet.


Earlier, his team has said that Ajay hasn't set foot in Delhi-NCR in the last 14 months. "Post the promotion of Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior in January 2020, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue. We request news agencies and media to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for Maidaan, MayDay and Gangubai Kathiawadi and he hasn’t set foot in the capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything," the statement by his spokesperson read, as per a report in India Today.

Also read: Was Ajay Devgn part of the viral Aerocity brawl? His team issues statement

The brawl broke out when one of their vehicles "slightly touched" another following which two men were arrested. Those arrested were identified as Taranjit Singh (31), a resident of Janakupuri who deals in sale and purchase of cars and Naveen Kumar (29), a resident of Chhawla village who is a property dealer. Both of them have no previous criminal history, the police said, adding other accused involved in the fight are being identified.

In the video of the incident, several men could be seen fighting with each other. They can be seen punching, slapping and hurling abuses. Two women can also be seen joining them and being manhandled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ajay devgn

Related Stories

Actor Ajay Devgn was not a part of the brawl, says his team.
Actor Ajay Devgn was not a part of the brawl, says his team.
bollywood

Was Ajay Devgn part of the viral Aerocity brawl? His team clarifies

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 02:43 PM IST
In a viral video, a bunch of men and women are seen brawling at Delhi's Aerocity. A few people on social media were shocked to find someone who looked like Ajay Devgn in the brawl.
READ FULL STORY
Abhishek Bachchan in a still from The Big Bull.
Abhishek Bachchan in a still from The Big Bull.
bollywood

The Big Bull director reveals Ajay Devgn suggested Abhishek's name for lead role

PTI |
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 04:49 PM IST
The Big Bull director Kookie Gulati said if someone wants to compare the film with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, they're welcome to.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP