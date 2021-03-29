Ajay Devgn weighs in on his 'doppleganger' getting into a brawl in Delhi: 'I’ve been getting concerned calls'

Actor Ajay Devgn has responded to rumours that he got into a fight in Delhi recently. A brawl broke out in Delhi's Aerocity among two groups on Friday. One of the participants looked a bit like Ajay, making many on the internet wonder if he, too, had gotten into the fight.

Now, responding, to the rumours, Ajay has issued a clarification. "Some ‘doppelgänger’ of mine seems to have got into trouble. I’ve been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I’ve not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi," he wrote in a tweet.

I’ve been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I’ve not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 29, 2021





Earlier, his team has said that Ajay hasn't set foot in Delhi-NCR in the last 14 months. "Post the promotion of Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior in January 2020, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue. We request news agencies and media to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for Maidaan, MayDay and Gangubai Kathiawadi and he hasn’t set foot in the capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything," the statement by his spokesperson read, as per a report in India Today.

The brawl broke out when one of their vehicles "slightly touched" another following which two men were arrested. Those arrested were identified as Taranjit Singh (31), a resident of Janakupuri who deals in sale and purchase of cars and Naveen Kumar (29), a resident of Chhawla village who is a property dealer. Both of them have no previous criminal history, the police said, adding other accused involved in the fight are being identified.

In the video of the incident, several men could be seen fighting with each other. They can be seen punching, slapping and hurling abuses. Two women can also be seen joining them and being manhandled.

