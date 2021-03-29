IND USA
Actor Ajay Devgn was not a part of the brawl, says his team.
Actor Ajay Devgn was not a part of the brawl, says his team.
bollywood

Was Ajay Devgn part of the viral Aerocity brawl? His team issues statement

In a viral video, a bunch of men and women are seen brawling at Delhi's Aerocity. A few people on social media were shocked to find someone who looked like Ajay Devgn in the brawl.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 02:43 PM IST

Actor Ajay Devgn's team has issued a statement, refuting rumours of him participating in a brawl in Delhi. On Friday, a video of a brawl in Aerocity went viral. It showed a large group of men and women screaming at each other and throwing punches over what appeared to be a case of road rage.

Among the brawlers was a man in a white shirt, whom many assumed to be Ajay Devgn. However, his team has said that Ajay hasn't set foot in Delhi-NCR in the last 14 months.

"Post the promotion of Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior in January 2020, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue. We request news agencies and media to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for Maidaan, MayDay and Gangubai Kathiawadi and he hasn’t set foot in the capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything," the statement by his spokesperson read, as per a report in India Today.

According to the police, the brawl began when the two men left a restaurant after dinner, and one’s vehicle accidentally hit another’s in the parking lot. “This sparked an argument between them, during which Singh threw water on Kumar. Both of them exchanged abuses and started fighting. Locals and the mall staff intervened. A passerby then informed the police control room informed about the matter,” said a senior police officer.

In the viral video, about 15-20 men (only few wearing masks) are seen hurling abuses, punching and assaulting each other. Witnesses told police that most of the people involved in the brawl were visibly drunk. The video also shows two women engaging in a fight, even as private security guards of the mall and the hotels nearby try to pacify them.

Ajay has been working on multiple projects currently, such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Maidaan. He will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in a special appearance.

ajay devgn

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Story Saved
