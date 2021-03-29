Video of brawl at Delhi’s Aerocity goes viral, two arrested

A video of a brawl between two groups of persons, which took place on Friday night near the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), has gone viral on social media.

Police said a passerby called the control room about a “quarrel between two groups” at World Mark-1, Aerocity, around 2.30am on Friday. The caller told police that the men involved in the incident were visibly drunk and abusing each other.

While the two groups had left by the time a police team reached the spot, an investigation revealed that at around 2am on Friday, Taranjit Singh, 31, a resident of Janakpuri, and Naveen Kumar, 29, from Chhawla village, had visited a restaurant in Aerocity.

Police found that after the two men left the restaurant after dinner, Kumar’s vehicle accidentally hit Singh’s in the parking lot.

“This sparked an argument between them, during which Singh threw water on Kumar. Both of them exchanged abuses and started fighting. Locals and the mall staff intervened. A passerby then informed the police control room informed about the matter,” said a senior police officer.

The video shows about 15-20 men (only few wearing masks) from hurling abuses, punching and assaulting each other. Witnesses told police that most of the people involved in the brawl were visibly drunk. The video also shows two women engaging in a fight, even as private security guards of the mall and the hotels nearby try to pacify them.

Delhi Police confirmed that the viral footage is of the brawl that took place on Friday at Aerocity near the Delhi airport.

As Covid-19 cases increase across the national Capital, the Delhi government has strictly enforced safety norms, including a ban on public gatherings around the festival of Holi. In the video, however, several men and women, a majority of them without masks, are seen fighting on the street.

According to police, by the time a team reached the spot, the groups had dispersed. No one filed a complaint either. On Saturday, when the video went viral on social media, police registered a case and arrested two men, one of whom is a used car dealer and the other a property dealer, for not adhering to social distancing measures. Police are trying to identify the other persons in the video.

Deputy commissioner of police (IGIA) Rajeev Ranjan said, “A video of the incident showed that no Covid-19 safety norms were followed. After a detailed verification, both Taranjeet Singh and Naveen Kumar were identified. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 160 (for committing affray), 270 (for their act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (for disobeying public order). They have both been arrested.”

The DCP said that the other persons seen in the footage were security staff trying to pacify the two men and disperse the crowd. Neither Singh nor Kumar has a criminal history. No one has filed a formal complaint so far. We are identifying if anyone else was accompanying the two men and was involved in the incident,” Ranjan said.