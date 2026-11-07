Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate daughter Raha's 4th birthday with a pastel-themed party, Bluey cake and sweet family moments

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha's fourth birthday with an intimate party surrounded by family, colourful decorations and plenty of little details. Alia shared pictures from the day on social media, offering a rare look at how they celebrated at home. From a Bluey-themed birthday cake to Raha spending time with crayons, the photographs captured a relaxed afternoon filled with happy moments. As always, her parents made sure her face was not visible in the pictures.

Inside Raha's pastel-themed birthday party

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their daughter Raha Kapoor's fourth birthday special with a celebration filled with pastel colours, playful details and family moments.

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On November 7, Alia shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, a day after she shared photos of Raha with Ranbir from Ramayana sets. The birthday decorations had a playful, old-school feel. A pastel blue camper van, decorated with balloons and colourful bunting, formed the centrepiece of the setup. A sign above it read, “Raha's 4th Birthday” in red lettering.

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Alia also shared a picture of herself at the party. Dressed in a floral tiered dress, she looked cheerful as she held a small blue gift bag with a pink ribbon. The pictures showed that the family had kept the celebration colourful without making it too elaborate. Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, “she’s 4. our little unicorn. blessed & obsessed. forever & ever.”

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Alia and Ranbir help Raha cut her birthday cake

{{^usCountry}} One of the pictures showed Alia and Ranbir holding Raha in their arms as she cut her birthday cake. Both parents held her hands as they helped her with the Bluey-themed cake, inspired by the popular children's show. The family also had another cake that was more personal. It was covered in white frosting and featured a simple black-and-white drawing of three people holding hands, with a red heart above them. The illustration appeared to represent Alia, Ranbir and Raha. Raha spends her birthday colouring and playing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the pictures showed Alia and Ranbir holding Raha in their arms as she cut her birthday cake. Both parents held her hands as they helped her with the Bluey-themed cake, inspired by the popular children's show. The family also had another cake that was more personal. It was covered in white frosting and featured a simple black-and-white drawing of three people holding hands, with a red heart above them. The illustration appeared to represent Alia, Ranbir and Raha. Raha spends her birthday colouring and playing {{/usCountry}}

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The photographs also showed some of the activities planned for Raha. In one of them, she was seated at a wooden table on a floral cushion, busy colouring a rainbow with a yellow crayon. Her face remained out of view. Another picture shows Alia kissing her daughter on the cheek while holding her close. Raha wore a grey checked dress with a floral border and a belt, with little clips in her hair. A final photograph showed Raha walking barefoot across the lawn, her back to the camera and her arms outstretched. It was a simple moment that offered a glimpse of the birthday girl's afternoon.

About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a small ceremony at their Mumbai home, Vastu, surrounded by family and close friends. The two fell in love while shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022. Since becoming parents, they have shared a few glimpses of their family life with fans but have largely kept Raha away from public attention.Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in Shiv Rawail's YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, along with Sharvari. On the other hand, Ranbir is currently seen in cinemas in Ramayana: Part 1, playing the role of Lord Rama. Both actors will now reunite in January 2027 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.