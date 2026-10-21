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Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's Darlings co-star Divya Vinekar dies

The news of her demise was shared by her friend and popular RJ, Rohini Ramnathan.

Updated on: Oct 21, 2026, 08:41:52 IST
By Vibha Maru
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Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar has passed away. The news of her demise was shared by her friend and popular RJ, Rohini Ramnathan. Divya starred with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah in the 2022 film Darlings.

‘It was sudden and unexpected’

Divya Vinekar starred in Alia Bhatt's Darlings.
Divya Vinekar starred in Alia Bhatt's Darlings.

In an emotional Instagram post, Rohini wrote, "It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for heavenly abode today. It was sudden and unexpected. The family and the ones whose lives she touched daily with her grace and love are dealing. Enquiries at this moment could be avoided."

"DV, as we know her fondly, was a pillar to me personally and professionally for all of us at Fever FM. Her work ethic, her kindness and her knowledge made her one of her kind. You'll be missed baby, go well. Thank you for being a part of us. We were blessed to have her," she added.

About Divya Vinekar

The film also starred Roshan Mathew alongside Alia, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. It followed Alia's character, a housewife who faces domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, played by Vijay. The abuse eventually drives her to seek revenge, leading to a bloody turn of events. The film received positive reviews from both audiences and critics. Darlings was released on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

Divya was also part of Jalsa, a 2022 thriller starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vibha Maru

Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

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