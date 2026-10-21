Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's Darlings co-star Divya Vinekar dies

Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar has passed away. The news of her demise was shared by her friend and popular RJ, Rohini Ramnathan. Divya starred with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah in the 2022 film Darlings.

‘It was sudden and unexpected’

Divya Vinekar starred in Alia Bhatt's Darlings.

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In an emotional Instagram post, Rohini wrote, "It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for heavenly abode today. It was sudden and unexpected. The family and the ones whose lives she touched daily with her grace and love are dealing. Enquiries at this moment could be avoided."

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"DV, as we know her fondly, was a pillar to me personally and professionally for all of us at Fever FM. Her work ethic, her kindness and her knowledge made her one of her kind. You'll be missed baby, go well. Thank you for being a part of us. We were blessed to have her," she added.

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About Divya Vinekar

{{^usCountry}} Divya played the role of a female police constable in Alia Bhatt's Darlings film, which also featured Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings marked Alia Bhatt's debut as a producer. She co-produced the film with Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Eternal Sunshine Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Divya played the role of a female police constable in Alia Bhatt's Darlings film, which also featured Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings marked Alia Bhatt's debut as a producer. She co-produced the film with Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banners of Eternal Sunshine Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. {{/usCountry}}

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The film also starred Roshan Mathew alongside Alia, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. It followed Alia's character, a housewife who faces domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, played by Vijay. The abuse eventually drives her to seek revenge, leading to a bloody turn of events. The film received positive reviews from both audiences and critics. Darlings was released on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

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Divya was also part of Jalsa, a 2022 thriller starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.