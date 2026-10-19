Alia Bhatt serves the perfect Durga puja look in fuchsia saree, turquoise puff-sleeve blouse and gold jewellery
For Durga puja 2026 celebrations in Mumbai, actor Alia Bhatt wore a vibrant pink saree with gold gota borders, paired with a contrasting blue blouse.
Alia Bhatt was at the 80th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga puja pandal in Mumbai to seek blessings during Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami celebrations. The auspicious festival commenced on October 16 and will end on October 21.
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For the occasion, Alia Bhatt wore a traditional fuchsia-pink saree draped in the Bengali style, paired with a blue blouse and a floral-adorned hair bun. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji accompanied her through the pandal for darshan and rituals. Let's decode Alia's traditional look for Durga puja.
What Alia Bhatt wore for the Durga puja pandal visit
Alia chose a beautiful, traditional saree that combines vibrant colours with elegant, understated styling. The rich, hot-pink or fuchsia drape comes with a lustrous, silk-like finish and is embroidered with contrasting gold gota patti borders.
She wore the six yards in the traditional Bengali draping, pleating the pallu on her shoulder to show off the blouse's design. The fitted turquoise-blue blouse features a broad, rounded neckline and short, softly puffed sleeves. It creates a striking contrast with the pink saree, and the gold borders and beautiful golden gota embroidery on the back elevate the look.
The styling
Alia accessorised the saree with gold-toned jhumka earrings and stacks of gold bangles on both wrists. Statement gold rings and ear chains, paired with the earrings, rounded out the accessories. The jewellery complements the saree's festive aesthetic without overpowering the colourful outfit.
For her hair, Alia tied her tresses in a centre-parted, sleek braided bun adorned with colourful flowers. For the makeup, she chose a small bindi, softly defined eyes, natural-looking makeup and a subtle lip colour to complete the look.
About Durga puja
The Hindu festival of Durga puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. According to Hindu mythology, during this time, the Goddess comes to her earthly abode to bless her devotees. The festival culminates on Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. It falls on the tenth day of the Durga puja festival and celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.
On the work front
On the work front, Alia Bhatt is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The much-anticipated period drama is reportedly slated to release in January 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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