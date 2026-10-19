Alia Bhatt serves the perfect Durga puja look in fuchsia saree, turquoise puff-sleeve blouse and gold jewellery

Alia chose a beautiful, traditional saree that combines vibrant colours with elegant, understated styling. The rich, hot-pink or fuchsia drape comes with a lustrous, silk-like finish and is embroidered with contrasting gold gota patti borders.

For the occasion, Alia Bhatt wore a traditional fuchsia-pink saree draped in the Bengali style, paired with a blue blouse and a floral-adorned hair bun. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji accompanied her through the pandal for darshan and rituals. Let's decode Alia's traditional look for Durga puja.

Alia Bhatt was at the 80th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga puja pandal in Mumbai to seek blessings during Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami celebrations. The auspicious festival commenced on October 16 and will end on October 21.

She wore the six yards in the traditional Bengali draping, pleating the pallu on her shoulder to show off the blouse's design. The fitted turquoise-blue blouse features a broad, rounded neckline and short, softly puffed sleeves. It creates a striking contrast with the pink saree, and the gold borders and beautiful golden gota embroidery on the back elevate the look.

The styling Alia accessorised the saree with gold-toned jhumka earrings and stacks of gold bangles on both wrists. Statement gold rings and ear chains, paired with the earrings, rounded out the accessories. The jewellery complements the saree's festive aesthetic without overpowering the colourful outfit.

For her hair, Alia tied her tresses in a centre-parted, sleek braided bun adorned with colourful flowers. For the makeup, she chose a small bindi, softly defined eyes, natural-looking makeup and a subtle lip colour to complete the look.

About Durga puja The Hindu festival of Durga puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. According to Hindu mythology, during this time, the Goddess comes to her earthly abode to bless her devotees. The festival culminates on Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. It falls on the tenth day of the Durga puja festival and celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.