Alia Bhatt confesses it was never a ‘rose-tinted glasses sort of relationship’ with Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Alia Bhatt has revealed that her biggest personal troll lives at home—her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. She admitted that he loves playfully teasing her more than anyone else. After dating for several years, Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022.(PTI)

Alia on bond with Ranbir

Alia got candid about her bond with her husband Ranbir when she joined Twinkle Khanna and Kajol on an episode of their talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. Alia came as a guest with actor Varun Dhawan.

Alia described her bond with Ranbir as something beyond the filmy romance. “Ranbir and I have a natural friendship so it was never this like dewy eye or rose tinted glasses sort of relationship. There was a relationship of best friends. Of course I married him for a reason because I think he's wonderful to me and just as a human being. But 100 percent the person I love trolling is him and the person he loves trolling the most is me,” Alia said.

The actor also shared that respect is the most integral part of marriage, mentioning, “Because with respect comes all the other things. Whether it's support or love. Respect to me is the most important thing in a marriage, and in a union.”

During the chat, Alia also spoke about her decision to go for a quiet and private wedding over a lavish affair. “Its just who we are. We are homebodies, very socially awkward and we were like it's our wedding day and we just want the closest people in our lives with us,” Alia revealed.

About Ranbir and Alia

After dating for several years, Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony held at their home in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by family and close friends including Karan Johar, Akash Ambani and Ayan Mukerji, among others. Later that year in November, the couple embraced parenthood when they welcomed their daughter, Raha.

Raha was born on November 8, 2022 to actors Ranbir and Alia, who began dating while working on Ayan Mukerji's 2022 hit supernatural fantasy Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. They revealed her face at the annual Kapoor Christmas luncheon in 2023.

About Alia and Ranbir’s work

Ranbir will next appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which also features Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Lara Dutta, among others in key roles. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part hitting theatres on Diwali 2026. Alia and Ranbir will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War, which is currently under production.