Alia Bhatt has a sweet response to BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's old audition tape from 2014

Actors Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor have been friends for years. Akansha posted an old audition tape from 2014 on her Instagram account, and her BFF Alia had the sweetest response. Take a look. (Also Read: ‘Alia Bhatt got National Award, she has a kid also, her life is set’: Sara Ali Khan reveals feeling jealous of actor) Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been friends since they were kids.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Akansha Ranjan’s old audition tape

Akansha posted an old audition video of hers taken at Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company, writing, “Found this gem from 2014—my early audition days when i basically lived rent free at @mukeshchhabracc I was so raw, so clueless, and rocking some seriously oversized side locks. But I was also so full of excitement, dreams, and that fearless energy only comes when you don’t know what you don’t know. Crazy to look back and see how much has changed!!”

The actor also asked people to figure out what film she was auditioning for, because she couldn’t recollect, writing, “PS- can anyone figure what film this is ?? From the character names?? Did it even get made?? Im totally blank!!!” While her friends did not remind her which film it was, Alia wrote, “So lovely (red heart emoji)” Bhumi Pednekar also commented, “Kanchu (red heart emoji)” Her fans also commented on how ‘innocent’ and ‘young’ she looked in the video.

Alia Bhatt’s recent and upcoming work

In 2023, Alia starred in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the American film Heart of Stone. In 2024, she produced and headlined Jigra with Vedant Raina and Rahul Ravindran as her co-stars. Vasan Bala directed the action film. She will star in the YRF spy film Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

Akansha played a cameo in Jigra and will be seen in the Tamil film MaayaOne. She debuted in 2020 with Guilty and starred in the 2022 film Monica, O My Darling.