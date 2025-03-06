Alia Bhatt breaks silence on box office failure of Jigra: ‘That’s given me a new vigour’

Actor Alia Bhatt received praise for her performance in her last theatrical release Jigra but the film failed to draw in audiences and underperformed at the box office. In a new interaction with Jay Shetty on his podcast, Alia has finally broken her silence on the film's box office performance and addressed how it has made her want to work harder. (Also read: After taking Raha's photos off social media, Alia Bhatt says she has 'become incessantly protective' of her daughter) Alia Bhatt plays a sister on a mission to save her brother in Jigra.

What Alia said about Jigra

During the interaction, Alia spoke about her dreams and said, "I’m a very passionate actor, professional, producer. I’m passionate about that. I have dreams with regard to my work, which I don’t think ever end. I don’t think I’m ever comfortable, and I really like that about my mind. I had a film released last year that didn’t do really well, and that’s given me a new vigour for a new dream to try and do over. It’s something I feel very charged by. So that’s the professional dream."

About Jigra

Jigra was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film underperformed at the box office when it released during Dusshera, making it Alia's lowest opener since 2014's Highway, which was the second film of her career.

After its release, Divya Khossla Kumar had accused Alia of manipulating the box office numbers of Jigra. Divya alleged that Alia purchased tickets for her own movie and announced a "fake collection" to deceive the public.

Jigra also starred Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, revolves around a devoted sister (Alia) who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother (Vedang).

Alia will seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.