After taking Raha's photos off social media, Alia Bhatt says she has 'become incessantly protective' of her daughter

Alia shares how she has been protective of Raha

Alia said, "One thing I can say for sure, it's a good thing but sometimes it can also be a bad thing. Bad is a wrong word but it an also be something that people have to put up with. I think I've of course become incessantly protective ever since she (Raha) was born. I remember the earlier months after she was born was bliss for me. I enjoyed the instant sort survival like, 'This being needs me to survive at this moment'...That instant sort of bonding period I deeply enjoyed, but I was filled with so much worry."

Alia opens up on being worried about Raha

Alia said she is "petty mindful to really enjoy" Raha's childhood. "I really try and be very present with Raha which I don't do very often in my other moments in life...With her I try to be a lot in the present and in the moment. It happens naturally because I want to enjoy second. But there is a sense of like my heart is just way wide open and I'm always worried about something or the other vis-à-vis her. I'm guessing that is something I'm just going to have to live with for the rest of my life," she added.

Recently, Alia removed Raha's pics from Instagram

Earlier this month, Alia removed all the pictures of Raha from her Instagram where the kid's face was visible. A look at Alia's Instagram now shows there are no clear pictures of Raha. Even the photos from their recent trip to Jamnagar and their family vacation in Paris have been removed. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, also requested the paparazzi not to click Raha's pictures.

About Alia's life

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.

About Alia's films

Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This will be Alia's second film with Bhansali. They earlier worked together in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies".

Fans will see Alia in her upcoming movie Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.