'If you ever have a boy...': Alia Bhatt reveals Raha's name was decided to 'go well with' her future brother's name

Did you know Alia Bhatt already has boy child name ready?

Alia shared that the name that Neetu suggested was "instantly" liked by her and Ranbir. Talking about deciding on the name Raha, Alia said, "I think so this was when both Ranbir and I were like eager parents asking, we have a family group, all the family members to give boy's and girl's names so we are prepared. So we can zero down on a girl name and a boy name. There were multiple boy and girl names and we really liked one boy name. We said, 'This is a lovely boy name', which I'm not going to reveal now."

Alia talks about Neetu's suggestion

The actor hinted that she already has a name ready if she ever has a son. "We said, 'This name is lovely, now any more girl?' My mother-in-law Ranbir's mum, suggested, 'What about Raha? It will go very well with the boy name as well, if you ever have a boy. If you have a girl and a boy both, it will be a really good combination. She suggested a girl and girl combination as well. Ranbir and I instantly loved Raha. We had two names just boy and girl ready. Raha means peace, joy, bliss--all the thing she is to us," added Alia.

About Alia, Ranbir and Raha

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating. They welcomed their firstborn, Raha, in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.

About Alia's films

Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Fans will see Alia in her upcoming movie Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. Alpha is scheduled for release on December 25.