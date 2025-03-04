Inside Alia Bhatt's curated menu for fans at Mumbai event: Chicken gyoza, pizza, pasta, cheesecake and moong dal halwa

Actor Alia Bhatt recently attended a special meet-and-greet event, joining fans for lunch at a restaurant on Sunday. Now, Pinkvilla has shared a report giving a glimpse of the menu curated by Alia. The event, held in Mumbai, was attended by over 50 fans. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt spends time with fans at Mumbai meet-and-greet; check pics) Alia Bhatt interacted with fans recently in Mumbai.

Alia curated a special menu for fans

Reportedly, Alia curated the menu, the appetizers of which had wild mushroom gyoza, burrata ala citron, kung pao potatoes, jalapeno & cheese poppers, spicy garlic edamame, rock tomorokoshi tempura, chicken gyoza in appetizers and veg nachos. The staples of the menu also consisted of pizza Margherita, french fries, and mac & cheese.

For the main course, Alia chose Thai green curry veg served with rice, spicy pasta, artichoke pizza and Thai green curry chicken served with rice. The dessert menu featured strawberry cheesecake gelato, dark chocolate gelato, bread pudding and moong dal halwa.

Alia's gifts for fans at Mumbai event

Reportedly, a fan said that they received gifts during the event. A fan shared that they received letters and goodies bag from Alia. The gifts included watch, diary, water bottle, tote bag, a cookie with a customized Spotify playlist by her, hair straightener brush, perfume, lipsticks, mascara eyeliner, powder blush, serum, shampoo, toothpaste, hair colour, a five thousand rupee travel gift card, chocolates and a cheese milk cake.

More about Alia at the event

For the event, Alia opted for a white top and blue jeans with minimal makeup. She posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. She also signed autographs for her fans. Alia also shared a glimpse of the event on her Instagram Stories. Posting a picture with her team, she captioned it, "What a day (sun emojis)."

About Alia's films

Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This will be Alia's second film with Bhansali. They earlier worked together in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies".

Fans will see Alia in her upcoming movie Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.