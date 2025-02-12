Akansha Ranjan Kapoor reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina's legal issues in India's Got Latent row

Akansha reacts

On Wednesday, Akansha took to her Instagram stories to share her views while sharing a post which stated that the Maharashtra Police has filed a case against Ranveer, Samay and the others who were a part of the controversial episode.

Along with the image, the actor wrote, "Guys I think I'm losing my mind.. so marital rape is ok? Any and all rape is ok?”

She continues, “Killing us with hazardous air quality is fine. People literally falling into potholes and dying is fine. Pay inequality / bribery/cast system/taxes that are killing the middle class is all MAST! But apne moral standing par koi kaise dhabba dal sakta hai?”

Earlier, Uorfi Javed had come out in support of her ‘friend’ Samay Raina, and shared that even though the comments which were made on the panel were ‘distasteful’ they do not deserve to go to jail for that reason. Uorfi said: “You don't like certain people you don't like the things they do or say but demanding for them to go to jail for that? Are you serious? Ummmm… I don't know. Samay is a friend, I have his back but even rest of the people on the panel what they said was distasteful yes but I don't think they deserve to go to jail for that.”

About the controversy

During his appearance on the episode of Samay’s show, India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" It received severe backlash on social media, after which Ranveer apologised for the comment and shared that he has urged the makers to remove the insensitive bits from the video. The episode also featured Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has released a press statement urging strict action against the two, and demanded an ‘immediate ban’ on the show. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that freedom of expression had its limits, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she would raise the issue in the parliament.