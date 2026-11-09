Alia Bhatt performs Diwali puja, Ranbir Kapoor gets a sweet kiss from daughter Raha in pictures from celebration at new home

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali at their new home, Krishna Raj Bungalow, this year. Alia took to social media to share glimpses of the family celebrations, with daughter Raha stealing the spotlight with her adorable pictures.

Alia Bhatt shares adorable pictures from her Diwali celebration

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share adorable pictures from their Diwali celebration.

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On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram to share pictures from the family's Diwali celebrations at their new home. One of the pictures captured a sweet moment between Alia, Ranbir and their daughter Raha, as the little one kissed both her parents on the cheeks. In another picture, Raha was seen holding out her hand as a pandit tied a moli around Ranbir's wrist ahead of the Diwali puja. Other pictures showed Alia performing the puja and posing in a green lehenga choli.

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{{^usCountry}} Ranbir was also dressed in traditional wear as he sported a white kurta pyjama. Raha twinned with her father in white for the Diwali bash. Ranbir's mother and veteran actor, Neetu Kapoor, wore a green traditional attire for Diwali. Ranbir, Alia, along with Neetu, also posed in front of late actor Rishi Kapoor's portrait in their house, seeking his blessings. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "The light of my life 💛🪔Happy Diwali to you and yours. Hope you’re surrounded by lots and lots of love." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranbir was also dressed in traditional wear as he sported a white kurta pyjama. Raha twinned with her father in white for the Diwali bash. Ranbir's mother and veteran actor, Neetu Kapoor, wore a green traditional attire for Diwali. Ranbir, Alia, along with Neetu, also posed in front of late actor Rishi Kapoor's portrait in their house, seeking his blessings. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "The light of my life 💛🪔Happy Diwali to you and yours. Hope you’re surrounded by lots and lots of love." {{/usCountry}}

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Fans were thrilled to see Alia's Diwali photodump. One of the fans wrote, "The most wholesome photodump with Raha in it." Another commented, "Super cute family." Another fan wrote, "The real Endgame looks like this." Another comment read, "Raha is such a cutie. Happy Diwali."

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Alia, Ranbir and Neetu moved into their new home, the Krishna Raj Bunglow in November 2025. The six-storey mansion includes a floor for Neetu Kapoor and also has a room set aside for her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahini, and her daughter, Samara Kapoor. Alia, Ranbir and Neetu were seen waving at the paparazzi after their Diwali celebration from their house.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie

Ranbir is currently enjoying the praise for his performance in Ramayana: Part 1. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features him as Lord Rama and also stars Ravie Dubey, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh and Lara Dutta among others in key roles. The film has collected over ₹200 crore in just four days.

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Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen sharing the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in a lead role. The makers have revealed very little about the story so far, but Love & War is reportedly set against the backdrop of war and is described as a period romantic drama. For Ranbir, the film also marks a reunion with Bhansali almost two decades after Saawariya (2007), which marked his acting debut. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.