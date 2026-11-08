Ramayana box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film sets all-time Diwali record; scores ₹239 crore weekend to finally overtake Adipurush
Ramayana is making amends at the box office after a start that was big but not big enough for a film of its scale. The epic is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana seems to be recovering after a good, but not great, start at the domestic box office. The most expensive Indian film ever made set a new record for a pre-Diwali release in India. But there were concerns about its earnings on the day of the festival. However, on Sunday, the film allayed all those fears to register an all-time record for Diwali
Ramayana box office update
Ramayana began with houseful shows on day 1, netting ₹64.85 crore net in India on its opening day. The figure was low given the film’s scale, but it was still the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history. On Friday, Ramayana fell slightly, bringing in ₹48 crore, but jumped up on Saturday to mint almost ₹70 crore net. This took its three-day domestic haul to an impressive ₹183 crore net. On Sunday, despite Diwali keeping footfalls low in part of the country, Ramayana had a great day. The film earned ₹56 crore net in India on Sunday, taking its earnings past ₹200 crore in just four days. Its domestic haul now stands at a formidable ₹239 crore.
What is worrisome for the film is that its earnings have come largely on the back of some good performance by the Hindi version. Despite Yash’s presence as Ravana, the Kannada version has started extremely slowly. It earned just ₹7.50 crore on day 1 and has lacked pace since. Of the other versions, Telugu has fared well, while Malayalam and Tamil are just filling the ranks.
Deep Dive
Ramayana’s all-time record on Diwali
While the Diwali weekend has seen many big films released in theatres over the years, very few release on the day of the festival itself, choosing to maximise the days after Diwali. But Ramayana came out three days before it, which meant its biggest day - the first Sunday - falls on Diwali. By 9 PM, Ramayana beat Tiger 3’s all-time Diwali earnings record. The Salman Khan-starrer earned ₹44.50 crore in net box office on Diwali 2023.
Ramayana finally overtakes Adipurush
On its opening day, Ramayana beat the opening-day hauls of blockbusters such as Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), Animal ( ₹63 crore), and Drishyam 2 ( ₹62 crore). But it fell short of Adipurush, the previous adaptation of the epic that opened at ₹86.75 crore. The trend continued on the second and third days. But thanks to its extended weekend, Ramayana managed to surpass the Prabhas-starrer on day 4. Adipurush earned ₹237 crore net in India in its first four days. Ramayana crossed the mark by the end of Sunday.
All about Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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