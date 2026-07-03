Internet compares Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's bikini scene in Alpha to Nirma ad: ‘And they wanted to compete with Dhurandhar’
YRF's Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, faces backlash for its bikini scenes, drawing comparisons to a Nirma ad.
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy action thriller Alpha has finally been released in theatres. The film has opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from both audiences and critics. Several scenes from the film have leaked online, one of which features Alia and Sharvari's bikini sequence. However, the internet does not seem impressed.
What internet thinks of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's bikini scene
A scene from Alpha featuring Alia and Sharvari emerging from a pond, wearing bikinis, has surfaced on X. The sequence shows the two actors flaunting their curves in bikinis. However, the scene appears to have disappointed many viewers, who called out YRF's obsession with including bikini sequences for female actors despite the film being an action thriller. Several users also compared the scene to a Nirma advertisement.
One of the tweets read, "Why did they put a Nirma ad inside the YRF Alpha movie?" Another tweet read, "Just YRF doing YRF things - compulsory bikini scene in a spy movie." Another user commented, "Is this how a spy movie is supposed to look? It looks more like a lesbian couple movie enjoying their honeymoon in abikini. What's this bikini obsession of yrf man...??"
Another wrote, "I knew it!! YRF doing a spy movie and no bikini scene? Impossible. They just didn't show it in the teaser and trailer this time to fool the audience." Another tweet read, "Big scam, Indian female agents in bikinis?????? How can you do that, Mr Chopra? Who gave you the authority to portray Indian RAW agents like bikini queens?"
This is not the first time the YRF Spy Universe has faced criticism over the styling of its female spies. In War 2, Kiara Advani's bikini sequence drew mixed reactions on social media, with some viewers questioning the portrayal of a spy in such a glamorous avatar. Earlier, Pathaan sparked a major controversy over Deepika Padukone's orange bikini in the song Besharam Rang. The film faced boycott calls and political backlash over the costume's colour.
About Alpha
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It follows the story of a trained assassin injected with a super-soldier serum, who must rise up and fight her own mentor. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Alpha is based on a screenplay by Soumil Shukla, Shridhar Raghavan and Ishita Moitra, from an original story by Uday Chopra. It is the first female-led spy action film in the YRF Spy Universe, which has otherwise been headlined by male superstars such as Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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