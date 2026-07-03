Alpha Twitter reviews: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film called ‘opposite’ of Dhurandhar; ‘worse’ than Hrithik Roshan's War 2

Alpha Twitter reviews: Shiv Rawail’s debut film from the YRF spy universe, Alpha, was released in theatres this Friday. The film starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor received mixed reviews from audiences. Hrithik Roshan’s cameo, however, received a big thumbs-up. The comparisons to Dhurandhar were also inevitable. (Follow live updates for Alpha here) Alpha Twitter reviews: Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Sharvari star in it. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari get mixed feedback While the overall response to Alpha seems lukewarm at the time of writing, some agree that Alia and Sharvari carry the film ably. “The film briefly comes alive whenever Alia and Sharvari share the frame. Perhaps that’s because women facing each other in a full blooded action film is still uncommon in commercial cinema,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user, adding, “But the it never aims beyond the basics and ends up feeling like a quiet, forgettable spy thriller.”

One social media user rated it 2.5/5, writing, “A decent watch. It genuinely tries to be a little different, but eventually falls back into the same YRF Spy Universe template, so you kind of know what to expect. Alia and Sharvari were both really good & carried the film well.” They also added, “Biggest issue is the script. It’s once again the same family drama, betrayal, and even the usual India-Pakistan conflict. The franchise just doesn’t seem ready to move beyond these familiar tropes. MAAF KARO YRF! (forgive me YRF)” Another person wrote, “#Sharvari was good in her role with basic minimalist screen presence still absolute love to watch on screen. #Bobbydeol screen presence was saving grace on the film and #AnilKapoor was good.” However, not everyone thought the same, because one X user wrote, “#AliaBhatt looks completely miscast and struggles to make the role believable. Alia's many of the stunts came across as unintentionally funny & her expressions often failed to match the gravity of the scenes.” They also added, “#Sharvari tried her best but that couldn't lift the movie.”

One even wrote, “#AliaBhatt feels like an odd fit for the part. The performance lacks the conviction the character demands, and several action set pieces miss the mark instead of creating excitement.” Comparisons to Dhurandhar The comparisons to Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar also ensued. “#ALPHA Is Opposite Of DHURANDAR. Will Not Leave Spoilers But Makers Ae Kya Tha. 20 Saal Tak Kisi Ko Kaise Pata Nahi Chala ? Kuch Bhi (But makers, what is this? How will someone not know for 20 years?)" questioned one X user. “The first major casualty of the post-Dhurandhar era is #Alpha. #Dhurandhar made the impossible feel believable. Alpha somehow makes even forced realism look fake. Turns out bigger budgets can't perform miracles,” wrote another. Many even called it ‘reverse Dhurandhar’ without giving away spoilers.

Others even brought up the bikini scenes from Alpha as a dig, writing, “The only thing missing in Dhurandhar was showing the actress in a bikini at a foreign location. Meanwhile Alpha has everything a spy movie is supposed to have. YRF never disappoint its audience.” Some even compared it to War 2, writing, “The Lowest Spy-Universe Could Go After #War2.” Another wrote, “If you thought the Spy Universe had already hit rock bottom with Tiger 3 and War 2, Alpha somehow manages to dig even deeper.” Borrows from ‘Hollywood concepts’ Another common opinion seemed to be that Alpha borrowed from Hollywood ‘concepts’ without making it topical. “Plot is a combination of concepts from multiple Hollywood movies, but if you ignore that, it’s not bad at all… quite interesting to watch, not getting bored at all until now. It’s very tightly edited,” wrote one X user pointing it out.

Another, however, criticised the film for the same reason, writing, “YRF thinking think "empowerment" just means copying the best of Hollywood and presenting it worst according to Indian taste,” adding, “In a desperate bid to show that women can do gritty, hyper masculine action just like the boys but failed miserably.!!” “What was supposed to be a high octane spy thriller turned into a endurance test. The story is dull..... screenplay keeps testing your patience & the music is forgettable,” wrote an X user. One even questioned, “Alpha is a bafflingly mediocre concept for a spy universe film that makes you wonder who approved it and why??”

Hrithik Roshan’s cameo gets a thumbs-up Hrithik also made a cameo in Alpha as Kabir from the War films, which was revealed in the film’s trailer. One X user stated that the way he was showcased was what the actor deserved, writing, “This is the kind of action Hrithik Roshan deserves. He looked effortless, and Shiv Rawail did a fantastic job showcasing Kabir through slick, hand to hand combat. instead of relying on over the top spectacle. (Just wish it had gone on for a little longer) #Alpha.”