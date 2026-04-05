Hrithik Roshan fan asks if he indirectly defended War 2 amid VFX debate. Here's what he said

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to pen a long note on the VFX debate around Ramayana. Ever since the glimpse of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has dropped, there has been a lot of social media chatter around it. The actor went on to request audiences to understand creative intent first before forming an opinion. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan talks about bad VFX in films amid mixed reactions to Ramayana teaser: ‘Watch entire movie before judging’) After the release of War 2 last year, many fans complained about the film's subpar VFX.

What did Hrithik say about War 2? Hrithik was also seen responding to a number of fans in the comments section of the post. Several fans added that a much needed discussion was needed and the actor did agree that makers also need to take time before releasing any material from the project. One fan asked him about his last release, War 2, and commented, “Hrithik Roshan makes us question ourselves that bad Ramayana VFX and War 2 VFX are debatable… Well Hr, I surrender infront of you! What a majestic stand you took! And did you just defend War 2 indirectly... Nevertheless , love always to My King.”

In response, the actor replied, 'War2 had some physics/ gravity issue and less time. It can happen. Whereas War1 was absolutely spectacularly perfect."

Meanwhile, a fan asked him, “Sir What About Fighter? What are your views about DNEG?” He replied, “Fighter VFX was very photorealistic.”