Hrithik Roshan fan asks if he indirectly defended War 2 amid VFX debate. Here's what he said
Hrithik Roshan talked about the issue of VFX in films, and shared how audiences must ask whether it was right for the story.
Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to pen a long note on the VFX debate around Ramayana. Ever since the glimpse of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has dropped, there has been a lot of social media chatter around it. The actor went on to request audiences to understand creative intent first before forming an opinion. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan talks about bad VFX in films amid mixed reactions to Ramayana teaser: ‘Watch entire movie before judging’)
What did Hrithik say about War 2?
Hrithik was also seen responding to a number of fans in the comments section of the post. Several fans added that a much needed discussion was needed and the actor did agree that makers also need to take time before releasing any material from the project. One fan asked him about his last release, War 2, and commented, “Hrithik Roshan makes us question ourselves that bad Ramayana VFX and War 2 VFX are debatable… Well Hr, I surrender infront of you! What a majestic stand you took! And did you just defend War 2 indirectly... Nevertheless , love always to My King.”
In response, the actor replied, 'War2 had some physics/ gravity issue and less time. It can happen. Whereas War1 was absolutely spectacularly perfect."
Meanwhile, a fan asked him, “Sir What About Fighter? What are your views about DNEG?” He replied, “Fighter VFX was very photorealistic.”
All about War 2
The Ayan Mukerji-directed film is part of the larger YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Salman Khan's Tiger films and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. War 2, which also stars Kiara Advani, opened to mixed-to-negative reviews and had a lacklustre opening. It saw a jump on Independence Day but fell drastically after its first Monday. Its VFX was also criticised by viewers. The film's end-credits scene sets up the next instalment of the franchise—Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The all-female-led spy thriller is set to release in theatres this July.
The first part starred Hrithik along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. It was released in 2019.
Meanwhile, Ramayana is one of the most anticipated releases of this year. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey and Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Legendary composer Hans Zimmer joins AR Rahman for the music score. Ramayana Part One is set to release worldwide in October 2026, ahead of Diwali.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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