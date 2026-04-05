Ranbir Kapoor tells Ramayana stories to Raha; recalls her adorable reaction: ‘Are you shooting with Hanuman?’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is essaying the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The makers screened the film's teaser at a grand event in Los Angeles for a select audience, and afterwards, the team interacted with the media. In a chat with AP, Ranbir revealed that he used to tell Ramayana stories to his daughter, Raha, and recalled her reaction to them. Ranbir Kapoor reveals telling Raha Ramayana stories after shoot.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about telling Raha Ramayana stories Ranbir said, “I was extremely blessed to have this opportunity that coincided with me becoming a father. On one side, I am going to work and play Lord Rama, but I am also going home and telling my daughter, Raha, stories about Ramayana. Just to see a 3-year-old so engaged and asking me, ‘Did you shoot with Lord Hanuman today? Or Sita today? What did you do today?’”

He added, “She has so much interest in this story, which tells that this is in our DNA. The culture is so seeped into our subconscious that it comes very naturally — the love and interest come very naturally to us. We really want that to appeal to a larger audience and a global audience, and really share something that we have believed in for centuries and will continue to believe in for centuries.”

Ranbir had revealed during the LA event that he initially rejected the film, thinking he was not ready to play Lord Rama. However, the birth of his daughter changed things for him. The actor also recently confirmed that he is playing a double role in the film. Apart from Lord Rama, the film will also see him essay the role of Lord Parshuram.

About Ramayana Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part film is produced by Namit Malhotra and mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is the most expensive Indian film ever made. Ramayana Part One is slated to release in theatres in October 2026, with the second part arriving in 2027.

The teaser introduced Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. It was launched in 14 cities across India, with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra themselves present at the Mumbai launch. The teaser also gave fleeting glimpses of other characters, including Lakshman and Sita. It also showed Yash’s Ravana stepping out of the Pushpak Vimana at the end.