TV's Rama praises Ranbir Kapoor's aura in Ramayana teaser, but wants no Arun Govil comparison: 'Impossible to match him'

Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was unveiled in the ‘Rama glimpse’ on Thursday. While the internet has had a field day with discussions and debates about the actor’s suitability for the role and dissection of the first look, Sujay Reu, the actor who most recently played Lord Rama on TV, is convinced of the look. Sujay, who played Lord Rama in Shrimad Ramayan, talks to HT exclusively about Ranbir’s look and the teaser, and offers a word of advice to the audience. Sujay Reu and Ranbir Kapoor have both portrayed Lord Rama.

Sujay played Lord Rama in Shrimad Ramayan, which aired from 2024 to 2025. The actor earned praise for his portrayal of the deity, who has been played by NT Rama Rao, Arun Govil, and MG Ramachandran in the past. But he believes that Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana film will finally strike a chord with the audience.”

Sujay admits that while television has produced some amazing adaptations of Valmiki’s Ramayana, the Hindi film industry has not delivered a definitive big-screen adaptation. Talking about that, Sujay says, “The only reason I could think of was that authenticity was missing. Viewers are emotionally connected with Ramayana and Ramji. Just the authenticity and divinity were missing, otherwise our movies have all the resources and VFX.”