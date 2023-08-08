Alia Bhatt was asked if she's happy, this is how she responded: 'I look really sad but…'

Alia Bhatt will soon making her Hollywood debut with Netflix's spy action film Heart of Stone. The cast – Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia – answered internet's 'most searched questions' during a recent chat with Wired. Alia was asked a series of questions such as 'What is Alia Bhatt's new movie?' and ‘What is Alia Bhatt’s zodiac sign'. The actor was also asked 'Is Alia Bhatt happy?' which surprised her at first, but she later explained why people would Google something like that about her. Also read: Gal Gadot says Alia Bhatt is super ready to break into Hollywood Alia Bhatt said she was a happy person, even if she looked sad.

Alia Bhatt says she's the happiest person alive

Alia said in a video shared by Wired recently, "Why are people Googling this (Is Alia Bhatt happy)? But you know what? I understand why they must be doing that because my resting face is this (scrunches her nose). I just look really sad, but I am very happy! I am possibly like the happiest person alive right now. Touch wood, touch wood."

Alia, who not only married last year, but also welcomed her first child, daughter Raha in November 2022, has been getting rave reviews for her performance in her latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film's director Karan Johar recently said that the romantic drama had grossed ₹200 crore worldwide since its release on July 28.

Does Alia Bhatt have a tattoo?

Answering another question, Alia revealed that actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and her were planning to get inked. She said when asked if she had a tattoo, "No, not yet. My husband and I are planning on getting something."

In a 2022 interview with Mashable India, Ranbir had said that Alia and him were ‘talking’ about getting matching number ‘8’ tattoos on their wrists, and added that Alia ‘loves’ the number. Explaining the significance of number ‘8’, Ranbir had said, “Well, there's no reason like there's no superstition attached to it, my mother's birthday is on eight (July) and it's just a number that I connected with you know I like the way it looks, it looks like an infinity.”

Alia's Hollywood debut

Alia Bhatt will soon be seen as hacker Keya Dhawan in the action thriller Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Last month, at Netflix’s Tudum event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the trio debuted the film’s first trailer. Directed by Tom Harper, the Netflix film will be released on August 11.

