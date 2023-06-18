Alia Bhatt stuns in green at Tudum event but fans can't stop comparing Jamie Dornan to Rahul Gandhi

Alia Bhatt joined her Heart of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan at Netflix's Tudum event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The trailer of her Hollywood debut was unveiled at the much-anticipated event. Now new pictures of the trio from the event have surfaced online. However, it's Jamie who seems to have stolen the show on social media as Indians found him similar to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Also read: Heart of Stone trailer: Alia Bhatt calls the shots as villain in this Gal Gadot actioner, fans react Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan at Tudum event.

Alia decked up in an oversized brown blazer and matching pants for the trailer launch. Her new pictures from Brazil show her in a green peplum top and a matching narrow skirt. Gal Gadot joined her in a black dress while Jamie wore an olive green suit with a white T-shirt.

Reddit users compare Jamie Dornan with Rahul Gandhi

As a Reddit user shared a bunch of pictures of Alia from the Tudum event, fans couldn't get their eyes off the last two photos which had her posing with Jamie. A person shared a Rahul Gandhi gif image and wrote, “In last two pics only Rahul Gandhi stand out & ate both the girls.” Another wrote, “Who's even looking at these girls? I'm here for Rahul Gandhi.” Many also shared their reactions to Alia's choice of green. A person wrote, “Rahul Gandhi looks good. The first outfit (of Alia) is plain but an improvement. Neither of the dresses is good but the green is a fun colour.”

More about Heart of Stone

The power-packed Heart of Stone trailer was received well by the audience. Alia's fans were delighted to see her in the role of the antagonist and cheered for her on social media. The film marks her Hollywood debut and is set to premiere on August 11 on Netflix. It is directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Heart of Stone trailer

According to Netflix, the film is headlined by Gal's Rachel Stone, who appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie). "What her MI6 team doesn't know is that she actually works for the Charter -- a covert peacekeeping organisation, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise global threats. And it is the Heart, the most valuable and dangerous asset, that gives the Charter its power. It can crash a market or drop a plane out of the sky. Alia plays Keya Dhawan, a hacker who breaches the security to steal the Heart and demands the Charter, the organisation, to "answer to me".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON