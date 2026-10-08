All about Nana Patekar’s family: Wife Neelakanti Patekar cleared IIT entrance but chose theatre, won awards and returned to cinema with Chhaava

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died in the early hours of Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

Who is Neelakanti Patekar? All about Nana Patekar’s wife, IIT connection, acting career, awards and Chhaava role.

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For decades, Nana was one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable actors, known for performances that could be fierce, vulnerable, unpredictable and completely different from one film to another. But away from the screen and the constant attention that came with his stardom, he kept one part of his life particularly private: his marriage to Neelakanti Patekar.

Who was Neelakanti Patekar?

Nana and Neelakanti reportedly met through Marathi theatre. At the time, Neelakanti was working as a bank officer while continuing to explore acting. Their friendship gradually grew into a relationship, and the two got married in 1978, when Nana was still working his way up in the film industry.

Deep Dive What notable achievements did Neelakanti Patekar have in her acting career? Neelakanti Patekar won the Gold Medal for Best Actress at the Maharashtra State Drama Competition in 1973 and the Maharashtra State Government’s Best Actress award for her performance in the 1989 film Aatm Vishwas. Why did Neelakanti Patekar choose theatre over pursuing studies at IIT? Despite clearing the IIT entrance exam, Neelakanti Patekar chose to follow her interest in theatre, which ultimately shaped her career in the arts. How did the personal tragedy affect Nana and Neelakanti Patekar's marriage? The couple faced an unbearable personal tragedy with the loss of their first child, which impacted their relationship and led to them living separately over the years, despite remaining married.

Their marriage began with happy years, but they also faced an unbearable personal tragedy. The couple had a son, but their first child died at just two and a half years old. They later welcomed their second son, Malhar.

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Nana Patekar with his family.

{{^usCountry}} The loss became one of the most difficult chapters of their lives. They continued to move forward with their respective careers and family life, but their relationship changed over the years. Eventually, Nana and Neelakanti began living separately, while remaining married. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The loss became one of the most difficult chapters of their lives. They continued to move forward with their respective careers and family life, but their relationship changed over the years. Eventually, Nana and Neelakanti began living separately, while remaining married. {{/usCountry}}

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Although Nana and Neelakanti remained married, they eventually began living separately. Nana has spoken about their relationship in the past and acknowledged that their marriage had gone through a difficult period.

In an interview reported by Indian Express, Nana said, “Neelkanti and I shared numerous years of happiness together. We supported each other through thick and thin. But, over the years, we developed certain irreconcilable differences and grew apart. Today, we continue to be married but stay separately.”

She cleared the IIT entrance exam but chose theatre

Born in Pune, Neelakanti grew up moving between cities as her father, who worked in the Central Excise Department, was transferred frequently. She studied Physics and, at her father’s urging, appeared for the IIT entrance examination. She cleared the exam, but chose not to pursue that route.

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Instead, she followed her interest in theatre, a decision that eventually shaped her career. Neelakanti became actively involved in Marathi theatre and slowly established herself as a performer.

Her acting career and awards

Neelakanti’s talent was recognised early in her theatre career. In 1973, she won the Gold Medal for Best Actress at the Maharashtra State Drama Competition, giving her a significant early achievement in Marathi theatre.

She later made her way into Marathi cinema. In 1989, she starred opposite Sachin Pilgaonkar in Aatm Vishwas, which was directed by Pilgaonkar as well. Her performance earned her the Maharashtra State Government’s Best Actress award, further establishing her as a respected actor in the Marathi film and theatre space.

Neelakanti returned to acting years later

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After spending years away from acting, Neelakanti made her return to the screen with Chhaava, the historical drama featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. She played Dharau in the film. Her comeback brought her back into the spotlight and renewed interest in her career.