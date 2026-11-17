After Josh actor Sharad Kapoor's emotional plea for work went viral on social media, actors Sonu Sood and Salman Khan stepped in to help him. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has now expressed its gratitude to Sonu and Salman for standing by Sharad during a difficult phase in his life. In a statement, the association thanked Salman for providing financial assistance and Sonu for reportedly offering him work opportunities and arranging medical support.

AICWA praises Sonu Sood and Salman Khan

AICWA thanks Salman Khan and Sharad Kapoor for supporting Sharad Kapoor in difficult time.

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On Monday, AICWA shared a statement on Instagram, expressing gratitude to Salman and Sonu. The film body also appealed to successful members of the industry to come forward and help artists in need. The statement read, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) warmly thanks Salman Khan for coming forward to support actor Sharad Kapoor with financial help in this difficult time. Such a gesture gives hope not only to Sharad Kapoor ji, but to every artist who fears being forgotten in his hard days."

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{{^usCountry}} The association added, "AICWA also extends its heartfelt gratitude to Sonu Sood for reaching out to Sharad Kapoor ji. Sonu Sood ji has reportedly met him to discuss a project that could bring him back to work, and has also arranged medical support for him. Work, with dignity, is exactly what Sharad Kapoor ji asked for." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association added, "AICWA also extends its heartfelt gratitude to Sonu Sood for reaching out to Sharad Kapoor ji. Sonu Sood ji has reportedly met him to discuss a project that could bring him back to work, and has also arranged medical support for him. Work, with dignity, is exactly what Sharad Kapoor ji asked for." {{/usCountry}}

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AICWA also noted that Sharad had worked in films alongside stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan and was once in demand. It said he now needed the industry's support and praised Salman and Sonu for standing by him during a difficult time. The association thanked them on behalf of the film fraternity and urged successful names in Indian cinema to follow their example and help artists and industry workers in need. It also pointed out that many others like Sharad were silently battling difficult circumstances.

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The statement further read, "Bad times have come to many in Bollywood before, and they will come again. Not everyone faces them, only a few, and they never announce their arrival. Today it has come to Sharad Kapoor ji. Those of us who are doing well today must think of these few, because they are a part of our Indian cinema family. Humanity, and it is our duty. 'Sharad Kapoor ji, you are not alone. The entire industry is with you.' Everyone in Indian cinema is a part of one family. We must stand with each other, in good times and in bad. If we do not stand by our own, who will?"

According to a report in India Today, Sharad confirmed that, apart from Sonu Sood and Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan had also reached out to him following his social media post.

About Sharad Kapoor's request for work

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Actor Sharad Kapoor recently found himself at the centre of social media attention after an emotional video showing him parting ways with his four pet dogs went viral. Sharad temporarily moved his dogs, Josh, Rebel, Star and Panther, to a welfare centre run by the Youth Organization in Defence of Animals (YODA) in Mumbai. The decision came after he suffered a leg injury.

Following the video, another clip of Sharad surfaced on social media in which he directly appealed to the film industry to help him return to work. In the video, Sharad spoke about going through a difficult phase, revealing that he had battled depression and stopped meeting people or showing interest in work. He urged his colleagues, particularly senior actors, to support him.

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In his appeal, Sharad said he wanted to earn a living through acting rather than depend on others for financial assistance. He also approached the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), seeking opportunities across films, television and OTT platforms.