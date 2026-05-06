Ameesha Patel returns to Mumbai after 24-hour ordeal due to UAE airspace diversion: 'Thank you everyone'

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel has safely returned to Mumbai after a stressful trip due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Gadar 2 actor was travelling from New York to Mumbai via Dubai when her flight was caught in a sudden airspace closure. Ameesha Patel has returned to Mumbai after a stressful journey from New York, diverted to Muscat due to airspace closure in Dubai amid escalating Middle East tensions.

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The disruption occurred on Monday as the aircraft approached Dubai. Authorities closed the airspace due to reports of missile activity in the region, a result of escalating tensions between Iran and the UAE. Consequently, the Emirates flight was diverted to Muscat, Oman. Patel was accompanied by producer Kunal Goomer and DJ Chetas during the journey.