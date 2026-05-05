Ameesha Patel says her flight from NY to Mumbai was diverted due to missile strikes in UAE: ‘When will this war end?’

Taking to her X account, Ameesha wrote, “On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates !! When will this WAR end (folded hands emoticons) !! Praying.”

Actor Ameesha Patel shared her distress after her New York-Mumbai connecting flight was diverted to Muscat following recent missile strikes in the UAE. On Monday evening, the actor took to her X account to share updates about her situation, as she was stuck at Dubai International Airport for hours amid this crisis.

The actor shared a second picture from the airport lounge, showing her with two other members of her team. The three of them were seen sitting around a table. “24 hours from the time we left NYC and still counting hours to reach Mumbai. Endless airport lounge time.”

She shared another update a few hours later on Tuesday morning, posting a picture from inside the Dubai airport. “Been hours n hours at DUBAI airport !! And the wait continues …. Can’t wait to get home to MUMBAI,” she added in the caption.

More details The United States shot down multiple Iranian missiles and drones fired at US Navy and commercial vessels and destroyed six of Tehran's small boats, a top US admiral said on Monday. The hostilities occurred as American forces seek to facilitate the transit of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz in an effort dubbed "Project Freedom" that President Donald Trump announced on Sunday.

"The UAE's air defences are currently dealing with missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran, and the Ministry of Defence confirms that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. UAE Air Defence systems are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats. MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAVs," the Ministry of Defence said on X.

US and Israeli forces launched the war against Iran on February 28, after which the Islamic republic closed the Strait of Hormuz a vital route for oil and gas exports while American forces later launched a blockade of Iranian ports.

Iranian state television said earlier Monday that the country's navy had fired cruise missiles, rockets and combat drones near US destroyers moving through the strait in what it described as a "warning shot."