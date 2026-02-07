Is Border 2 a bigger hit than Uri, Gadar 2? As Sunny Deol film crosses ₹400 crore, its box office performance decoded

Border 2 has emerged as the first big hit from Bollywood in 2026. The war drama released in theatres ahead of Republic Day and in the two weeks since, it has grossed over ₹400 crore worldwide, and almost ₹300 crore net in India. By all metrics, it is a successful film. But just how successful, we find out. Border 2 box office performance decoded: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.

Border 2 box office performance decoded Border 2 had a strong opening on the Republic Day weekend. It minted ₹224 crore net in India in its first week, including ₹59 crore on January 26 alone. It added ₹71 crore more in week 2. By the end of its 15th day in theatres, the film had earned ₹297 crore net ( ₹357 crore gross) domestically. The film is expected to add ₹15-20 crore more to its kitty in India, but not much more. Internationally, Border 2 stalled after a strong opening weekend. The film is expected to end its overseas run with around $6 million in gross. As of Saturday, February 6, Border 2 has earned ₹407 crore gross worldwide. The film should end its run at around ₹430-440 crore globally. Given its reported budget of ₹275 crore, this is an impressive number, but not an outstanding one.

Border 2 vs Uri and Gadar 2 Border 2 became the highest-grossing war drama in Indian film history, beating the ₹344 crore mark set by Fighter and the ₹ 342 crore haul of Uri. Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was an expensive film itself, meaning Border 2 managed to not just out-earn it but also out-profit it. Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar’s Uri, however, was made on a lean budget of under ₹50 crore. This means that even though Border 2 earned more, Uri was more profitable.

Border 2 was also compared to Gadar 2, another legacy sequel starring Sunny Deol. And while it started at the box office in a similar fashion, the Anurag Singh war drama lacked Gadar 2’s longevity. The Anil Sharma film grossed ₹691 crore worldwide on a landing cost of under ₹100 crore. This made it one of the most profitable Indian films of recent times.