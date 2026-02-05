Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 13: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film hits ₹400 crore; beats 3 Idiots, Krrish 3

Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 13: In less than two weeks, war drama Border 2 has crossed the ₹400 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The Sunny Deol-starrer opened strongly and had a spectacular Republic Day weekend, which enabled it to sustain through its second week as well. Now, as the film slows down, it remains to be seen if it can reach the ₹500 crore mark. Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 13: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.

Border 2 box office update Border 2 earned ₹224.25 crore net in its first week, including a massive ₹59 crore on Republic Day. The Anurag Singh directorial added ₹ ₹crore net over the second weekend, followed by a drop in collections over the weekdays. On Wednesday, the film earned ₹4 crore net, its lowest single-day haul so far. This takes its domestic collection to an impressive ₹290.75 crore net ( ₹347.50 crore gross).

Globally, the film started strongly in its first weekend but stalled after that. There was a slight revival over the second weekend, but since then, its pace has slowed down considerably. After 13 days, the film’s overseas collection stands at around $5.8 million. This takes the film’s global haul to an even ₹400 crore. The makers have claimed that the film has earned ₹411 crore worldwide after 13 days.

Border 2 enters the ₹ 400 crore club Border 2 has now become the 43rd Indian film to gross ₹400 crore or more worldwide. On Wednesday, it surpassed the final collections of big hits like Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 ( ₹392 crore), Salman Khan’s Kick ( ₹390 crore), and Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express ( ₹393 crore). On Thursday morning, it went past Aamir Khan’s all-time blockbuster 3 Idiots ( ₹400 crore) as well. Given its current pace, Border 2 looks set to finish around ₹450-475 crore, unless a miracle pushes it beyond ₹500 crore.