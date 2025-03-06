Amit Sadh reveals if he thinks he didn't get his due post Kai Po Che with Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Uss samay tha ki main…'

Actor Amit Sadh has reacted to a question on whether he thinks he didn't get his due after his 2013 film Kai Po Che. In an interview with the Times of India, Amit shared that he "got hero roles, but those films didn't work". (Also Read | Amit Sadh feels he hasn't ‘achieved anything in life’: I've only been in the industry for 23 years) (L-R) Amit Sadh, Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Kai Po Che.

Amit Sadh spoke about life after Kai Po Che

Amit said that after Kai Po Che's release he got love from the audience, earned money, and could survive in the film industry. "Uss samay toh yahi rehta tha ki main rent de paaunga time par...main kisi ke phase wagerah nahi dekhta tha (At that time the thought was only if I'll be able to pay rent...I didn't see anybody's phase). I was only looking after myself, and I was in a good phase."

Amit opened up about starring in films

"I also got hero roles, but those films didn't work. I would be silly not to acknowledge that after waiting for so long, Kai Po Che happened, I got love from the audience, I earned money, and I could survive. As long as I am offered good roles, I will be happy," he added.

About Kai Po Che

Kai Po Che is a sports drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Amrita Puri, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Manav Kaul.

About Amit's career

Amit has starred in many films such as Phoonk 2, Guddu Rangeela, Sultan, Akira, Gold, Sarkar 3, Barot House, Super 30, Operation Parindey, Shakuntala Devi and Sukhee, among many others. Fans also saw him in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 1, Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor India and MTV Dark Scroll.

Amit has featured in several serials, including Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Saaksshi, and Kohinoor. Amit has also been part of web series such as Breathe, Breathe: Into the Shadows, Avrodh, Jeet Ki Zid and Duranga, among others.