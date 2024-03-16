History of Amitabh Bachchan's health issues which he battled successfully

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has seemingly dismissed reports of his health issues after several of them claimed that he underwent angioplasty. However, concerns about his health are valid. The actor, 81, has faced health issues throughout his life, and battled them well. (Also Read | When Jaya was told only her prayers can help ‘clinically dead’ Amitabh Bachchan: I had Hanuman Chalisa in my hand) Amitabh Bachchan has fought illnesses and faced accidents in his career.

Here's a timeline of Amitabh's health issues:

In 2023, taking to his blog, Amitabh shared that he suffered an injury in his rib cartilage. He wrote, “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. cancelled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain.."

In July 2020, Amitabh had Covid-19 and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital's isolation unit. He had confirmed his diagnosis on X. BMC had sealed his residence Jalsa and declared it a containment area.

In 2019, Amitabh wrote on his blog about his illness after skipping the National Film Awards. He had written, “… the neck the ham string the lower back the wrists decomposed .. seated long distressed .. the fever condition .. the advice of the medical for rest and recoup and no travel .. the missing National Award..." He also wrote, "So back to the medical .. the ham string injury hinders the walk and the sitting .. long hours of which need respite .. so to the standing table be lured .. not now .. the fever constraints prevail .. but the positioning has been done, when the fever reduces .. ..”

In 2000, Amitabh was diagnosed with Hepatitis B, following which doctors informed him his liver was infected. They also told him that he was surviving on 25% of the organ.

In 1982, Amitabh sustained a near-fatal injury while shooting for Coolie. He was rushed to a hospital, where he remained in a coma and did not respond to treatments despite multiple surgeries. He was even declared ‘clinically dead’ for a few minutes before being put on the ventilator.

Speaking on Simi Garewal's show, Amitabh had shared, “I was in a coma. I had ruptured my intestine in the accident on the set. And then there was the surgery which was conducted almost as an emergency. We went to Bombay 5 days later, the sutures ruptured, and I had to have another surgery. It was the end of that surgery where I couldn’t come out of anaesthesia for 12-14 hours. That’s when they felt it was all over because there was hardly any pulse, BP was down to almost zero.”

Amitabh had been diagnosed with myasthenia gravis. He suffered from gastro issues which transformed into diverticulitis of the small intestine. The veteran actor also battled tuberculosis of the spine.

