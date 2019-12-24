Amitabh Bachchan provides health update after skipping National Awards, says ‘neck, back, wrists decomposed’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 16:06 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has written a blog post about his health, a day after he skipped the National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi because of illness. Amitabh has been suffering from a variety of health-related problems in recent months.

He wrote on Monday, “… the neck the ham string the lower back the wrists decomposed .. seated long distressed .. the fever condition .. the advice of the medical for rest and recoup and no travel .. the missing National Award .. a certain discovery of the cinematic unseen .. and the physio unabated .... days and time do pass in comparison to the ‘left for work’ information in some regularity .. different .. but so it is .... a mass of communication to acknowledge the birthday and the Award, takes ink .. good to be able to swipe the pen, than the black buttons .. keeps the writing hand in practice , though the signs of scripting misadventures do occur .. we are now in the realm of that which has and have immediate answers and solutions to the unknown .. for the moment … in time perhaps or so they say the mere thinking of it could produce the required result .... think and be done .... so back to the medical .. the ham string injury hinders the walk and the sitting .. long hours of which need respite .. so to the standing table be lured .. not now .. the fever constraints prevail .. but the positioning has been done, when the fever reduces .. ..”

On Sunday, the actor had tweeted that he would not be attending the prestigious ceremony. He wrote, "Down with fever. Not allowed to travel. Will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi. So unfortunate. My regrets.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan lost 5 kgs post health scare, says he was too fast for the cameras on Kaun Banega Crorepati sets

The veteran actor was hospitalised a few weeks ago. Despite the health scare, he has been continuously working upon being released from hospital. The 77-year-old recently wrapped up the last leg of his film Chehre, in Slovakia. He had even attended the opening ceremony of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last month.

In October, he had shared that after getting discharged from the hospital, he had lost five kilograms of weight. Amitabh had written on his blog: "They tell me there is a loss of weight since the last few days. True. It's almost 5 kgs, which is just so fantastic for me."

Follow @htshowbiz for more