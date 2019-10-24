e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan lost 5 kgs post health scare, says he was too fast for the cameras on Kaun Banega Crorepati sets

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has said that he has lost 5 kgs post his recent health scare.

bollywood Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:22 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Actor Amitabh Bachchan at a Durga Puja pandal in Juhu.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan at a Durga Puja pandal in Juhu.(IANS)
         

After being discharged from the hospital, Amitabh Bachchan has lost five kilos and says it is fantastic for him. Amitabh wrote on his blog: "They tell me there is a loss of weight since the last few days. True. It's almost 5 kgs, which is just so fantastic for me."

"A lightness in the step, a controlled and sparse diet and the hours of rest developed to the optimum. Many among the Ef (extended family) would be delighted with the news, that is if they genuine in their concern and care. But it is well known that that is a given and my regard and affection for them that advise, I do take them seriously. So..." he added.

The thespian has resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He wrote: ".. and then in a short burst of excited cheer a rather rapid run onto the set of KBC .. the imagery being smudged, because .. ahem .. I was just too fast for the lens."

Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on October 18. The veteran actor was reportedly admitted to the hospital since October 15 (Tuesday). Sources had said the veteran actor had been hospitalised for check-up. Amitabh will next be seen in the movies Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo and Jhund.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 17:22 IST

Uddhav reminds BJP of ‘50-50’, Fadnavis reaches out to rebel winners
In Haryana, 21 constituencies with tight races could hold key to power
BJP will lead next govt in Maharashtra, but expect Sena to play hardball
Chopper with Northern Army Commander on board force-lands in J-K, all safe
Haryana CM Khattar retains Karnal as state heads towards hung assembly
Owaisi’s rise continues as AIMIM looks to expand base
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
