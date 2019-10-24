Amitabh Bachchan lost 5 kgs post health scare, says he was too fast for the cameras on Kaun Banega Crorepati sets

bollywood

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:22 IST

After being discharged from the hospital, Amitabh Bachchan has lost five kilos and says it is fantastic for him. Amitabh wrote on his blog: "They tell me there is a loss of weight since the last few days. True. It's almost 5 kgs, which is just so fantastic for me."

"A lightness in the step, a controlled and sparse diet and the hours of rest developed to the optimum. Many among the Ef (extended family) would be delighted with the news, that is if they genuine in their concern and care. But it is well known that that is a given and my regard and affection for them that advise, I do take them seriously. So..." he added.

The thespian has resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He wrote: ".. and then in a short burst of excited cheer a rather rapid run onto the set of KBC .. the imagery being smudged, because .. ahem .. I was just too fast for the lens."

Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on October 18. The veteran actor was reportedly admitted to the hospital since October 15 (Tuesday). Sources had said the veteran actor had been hospitalised for check-up. Amitabh will next be seen in the movies Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo and Jhund.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 17:22 IST