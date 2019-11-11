Amitabh Bachchan shares health update, says ‘left overs from times of Don, cracks and breaks now playing up’. See pic

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has written a blog post providing an update about his health, while also expressing regret at not being able to attend and deliver a speech at the Kolkata International Film Festival. The actor was recently admitted to hospital for a few days, and has been advised against travelling.

He wrote in the post, “the left overs of incidents from the times of DON and the cracks and breaks now playing up .. and placing themselves in important avenues which restrict movement .. at times of this it may be of interest too .. to the body , but not the mind ..”

T 3544 - ... the Fowler , the socks and the Premier League .. all day long .. in recouped state attempt .. 🌺 pic.twitter.com/uruPhDcLkT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 9, 2019

The attached picture shows the actor lounging on a makeshift hospital bed, apparently in his home, watching an English Premiere League match. The actor was discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital on October 18. The veteran actor had reportedly been admitted to the hospital since October 15.

Amitabh also wrote that he would not be able to attend the Kolkate International Film Festival, where he was due to deliver an inaugural address. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the actor pulled out due to his health. She said, according to IANS, “Amitabhji comes here every time. But he could not turn up. Since last night he is unwell. So doctors have restricted his movements. He is suffering a lot since last night.”

In another blog post, shared after being discharged from hospital, Amitabh had written that he had lost around 5 kgs. “They tell me there is a loss of weight since the last few days. True. It’s almost 5 kgs, which is just so fantastic for me. A lightness in the step, a controlled and sparse diet and the hours of rest developed to the optimum. Many among the Ef (extended family) would be delighted with the news, that is if they genuine in their concern and care. But it is well known that that is a given and my regard and affection for them that advise, I do take them seriously. So...” he had written. He mentioned in another post that he had been advised to step back from work: “a few hard core instructions to follow .. and back to the grind , despite the stethoscope dressed messengers from heaven giving strong warnings of work cut off .. or else.”

Shortly after his discharge, Amitabh had pulled out of an appearance at the Sharjah Book Fair. A statement from the event’s management, it was said that Amitabh was “unable to fulfil his scheduled attendance at the book fair on October 30 at 5 p.m., owing to health issues, which make him unfit to undertake overseas travel”.

