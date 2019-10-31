Amitabh Bachchan pulls out of event citing health issues, inability to travel in current condition

bollywood

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan could not attend the Sharjah Book Fair this year owing to health issues. The actor’s fans in the UAE, who were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the star, were left disheartened, a tweet read.

Announcing to a statement from the event’s management, Amitabh Bachchan was "unable to fulfil his scheduled attendance at the book fair on October 30 at 5 p.m., owing to health issues, which make him unfit to undertake overseas travel".

We regret to inform you that Amitabh Bachchan, will be unable to take part in #SIBF19, due to medical conditions that prevent him from travelling. pic.twitter.com/SSN3NoXbBh — Sharjah Book Authority (@SharjahBookAuth) October 30, 2019

The statement also mentioned the Bollywood veteran's ailing health and his hospitalisation in Mumbai earlier this month, due to a liver problem.

The statement further read: "Bachchan sent his regards to the millions of fans who were eagerly anticipating to hear from him, in person, at the book fair. He expressed profound dismay for missing this opportunity to meet and address them."

Meanwhile, the actor spent time with his family during Diwali, and shared celebration pictures on social media. He also took to his blog to express his gratitude to millions of fans for their love and wishes on the festive occasions of Diwali and Bhai Dooj. The actor hosted a party on Diwali, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 17:33 IST