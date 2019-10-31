e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan pulls out of event citing health issues, inability to travel in current condition

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was hospitalised earlier this month, has pulled out of an event in Sharjah, citing health reasons.

bollywood Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:33 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Actor Amitabh Bachchan during a programme organised as a part of Banega Swachh India campaign in Mumbai.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan during a programme organised as a part of Banega Swachh India campaign in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan could not attend the Sharjah Book Fair this year owing to health issues. The actor’s fans in the UAE, who were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the star, were left disheartened, a tweet read.

Announcing to a statement from the event’s management, Amitabh Bachchan was "unable to fulfil his scheduled attendance at the book fair on October 30 at 5 p.m., owing to health issues, which make him unfit to undertake overseas travel".

 

The statement also mentioned the Bollywood veteran's ailing health and his hospitalisation in Mumbai earlier this month, due to a liver problem.

The statement further read: "Bachchan sent his regards to the millions of fans who were eagerly anticipating to hear from him, in person, at the book fair. He expressed profound dismay for missing this opportunity to meet and address them."

Meanwhile, the actor spent time with his family during Diwali, and shared celebration pictures on social media. He also took to his blog to express his gratitude to millions of fans for their love and wishes on the festive occasions of Diwali and Bhai Dooj. The actor hosted a party on Diwali, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 17:33 IST

tags
top news
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Indian banks risk losing $9 billion revenue to e-wallets by 2025
Indian banks risk losing $9 billion revenue to e-wallets by 2025
Mughal, British era history should not be taught in school: BJP MLA
Mughal, British era history should not be taught in school: BJP MLA
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
‘D/N Test good move but...’ Tendulkar points out worrying factor
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Ujda Chaman movie review: Sunny Singh’s film is painfully long
Girish Chandra Murmu takes oath as J&K L-G, RK Mathur as L-G of Ladakh
Girish Chandra Murmu takes oath as J&K L-G, RK Mathur as L-G of Ladakh
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News