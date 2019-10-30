Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali puja with Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Jaya and Abhishek. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:39 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan invited fans to his family’s Diwali pujan as he shared photos of the ritual on social media. The actor hosted an extravagant bash for his industry colleagues on Sunday and has been sharing glimpses of his family’s private celebrations on social media.

On Tuesday night, Amitabh posted photos from the puja. While he and wife Jaya Bachchan are seen doing arati individually, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya were photographed together.

T 3532 - On the auspicious festive week our love and prayers to all ..

इस शुभ अवसर पे हमारी शुभकामनाएँ 🙏💕 pic.twitter.com/DcH2RaowNe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 29, 2019

Sharing the photos, Amitabh wrote, “On the auspicious day of ‘bhai dooj’ .. during the festival of Diwali .. another affection between brother and sister .. of protection love and prayer .. my deepest wishes and love .. to all brothers and sisters … At work in the midst of the love and greetings each hour on this festive season .. and so blessed to have the Ef with me in their concern and affection .. I may not be able to return all your love and greetings , but be assured that you have all been read and with gratitude, send my wishes too.”

Earlier, designer Abu Jani shared a photo from the Bachchan Diwali celebrations that featured Shweta Bachchan with children Agastya and Navya Naveli, and mother Jaya. The Diwali party was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri, Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Amitabh, who recently left his fans concerned with his stay at the Nanavati Hospital, has his hands full with new projects. The actor will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana, in Chehre with Emraan Hashmi as well as in Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 20:37 IST