Amitabh Bachchan pauses KBC shoot to pay tribute to ‘incomporable’ Nana Patekar, recalls his social work: ‘A respectful bow to your art’

Amitabh Bachchan joined the legion of Bollywood celebrities and public figures who paid tribute to the late Nana Patekar on Thursday. The veteran actor died at the age of 75 on Thursday morning at his residence in Goa, and was later cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Pune.

Amitabh Bachchan pays special tribute to Nana Patekar

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Nana Patekar on KBC 16 a couple of years ago.

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On Thursday night, Sony TV shared a video of Amitabh, filmed on the sets of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, where the actor spoke about Nana's demise and his memories. In the emotional tribute to his close friend, Big B fondly remembered his candour, simplicity and commitment to social causes.

Amitabh described Nana as an "adwitiya kalakar" (incomparable artist), friend, well-wisher and an exceptional social worker. He said his passing was a loss not only to the Indian film industry but also to everyone who had known him.

Deep Dive Why did Amitabh Bachchan call Nana Patekar an incomparable artist? Amitabh praised Nana’s artistic honesty and dedication, as well as his candour, simplicity and courage to speak the truth. He also remembered Nana as a friend and exceptional social worker. How did Nana Patekar support drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra? Nana and actor Makarand Anaspure founded the NAAM Foundation in 2015 to help distressed farmers and their families. Its work included water conservation and support for villages affected by drought and water scarcity. Where were Nana Patekar’s last rites performed? Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse, Nanaji Wadi, in Donje village near Khadakwasla, Pune.

"His outspokenness, his simplicity, and his courage to speak the truth and call a spade a spade are some of the qualities that set him apart from others. Some people leave our lives, but their voice, their philanthropy, and the lessons they taught remain within us. Nana was one of those people," Amitabh said in the video.

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‘A personal salute to you’

{{^usCountry}} The two celebrated actors worked together on the 1999 action thriller film, Kohram, directed by Mehul Kumar. Remembering his co-actor and friend, Amitabh added, “A personal salute to you, Nana. And a respectful bow to your art, which you lived with complete honesty and dedication,” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two celebrated actors worked together on the 1999 action thriller film, Kohram, directed by Mehul Kumar. Remembering his co-actor and friend, Amitabh added, “A personal salute to you, Nana. And a respectful bow to your art, which you lived with complete honesty and dedication,” {{/usCountry}}

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The KBC host recalled Nana's appearance on season 16, when the actor participated in a special episode and donated his prize money to social work. “His words not only inspired us, but the noble cause to which he dedicated his prize money was a true example of his community service. He connected with the farmers of the Maharashtra villages suffering due to inadequate rainfall and personally helped them,” he said. Concluding his tribute, Amitabh Bachchan offered heartfelt condolences to Patekar's family on behalf of the entire KBC team.

Nana Patekar's life and death

In a career spanning around five decades, Nana Patekar worked across Hindi and Marathi cinema and was known as one of the foremost Indian actors of his generation. A three-time National Award winner, Nana worked in both acclaimed independent films and commercial blockbusters, earning a name for himself with performances in films such as Krantiveer, Parinda, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Natsamrat and Welcome.