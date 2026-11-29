While Ananya Panday and her father, Chunky Panday, are familiar faces in the film industry, her grandfather made a name for himself in an entirely different field. Dr Sharad Panday was a renowned cardiac surgeon who was part of the team that performed India's first-ever heart transplant. Ananya recently took to social media to express her pride in her grandfather's remarkable contribution to the medical field.
Ananya Panday expresses pride in her grandfather
On Saturday, Ananya took to Instagram and shared a video highlighting her grandfather's remarkable contributions to the medical field. The video, shared by The Better India, revealed that Dr Sharad Panday was part of a team of 20 doctors that performed India's first heart transplant in 1968, which was only the sixth such operation in the world. It further highlighted how Dr Sharad pioneered more than 100 bloodless open-heart surgeries, reducing patients' dependence on donated blood. He also invented the Panday Shunt, a surgical technique designed to work around damaged heart walls.
The video also highlighted Dr Sharad's groundbreaking work, including an operation in which he removed a tumour from the left ventricle of a 29-year-old patient, a first-of-its-kind procedure in India. It further shed light on his extraordinary dedication to his work. During heavy Mumbai rains, he would walk five kilometres through flooded streets to avoid postponing surgeries. On occasions when the hospital's water supply failed, he even attached tubes to garden taps so that his team could scrub up and perform operations. Despite serving as a professor and head of the cardiovascular surgery department, he continued to stay back and personally care for his patients.{{/usCountry}}
The video also highlighted Dr Sharad's groundbreaking work, including an operation in which he removed a tumour from the left ventricle of a 29-year-old patient, a first-of-its-kind procedure in India. It further shed light on his extraordinary dedication to his work. During heavy Mumbai rains, he would walk five kilometres through flooded streets to avoid postponing surgeries. On occasions when the hospital's water supply failed, he even attached tubes to garden taps so that his team could scrub up and perform operations. Despite serving as a professor and head of the cardiovascular surgery department, he continued to stay back and personally care for his patients.{{/usCountry}}
Sharing the video, Ananya expressed pride in her grandfather and wrote, "Best (red heart emojis)." Deanne Panday also commented on the video and wrote, "We miss him so much." Dr Sharad Panday had conducted his first heart transplant at the King Edward Memorial Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (KEM). He died in 2004 at his residence in Mumbai.
In an earlier interview with ETimes, Chunky Panday had opened up about the pressure to become a doctor, since his father was a renowned heart surgeon, and said that he tried to become one but could not because he was an average student and lacked the dedication required for the profession. However, his parents recognised his inclination towards acting and supported him. Chunky's mother was also a doctor.
Ananya Panday's upcoming work
Ananya is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming series, Call Me Bae Season 2. Directed by Collin D'Cunha, Call Me Bae Season 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. The new season will see the return of its ensemble cast, with Ananya Panday reprising the lead role. Shruti Haasan joins the series, alongside Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles. The show is scheduled to release on Prime Video on December 17.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
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