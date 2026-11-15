HT Leadership Summit 2026: Imtiaz Ali and Ananya Panday talk love, changing dynamics of cinema

What does it feel like to be a filmmaker in India today? “It’s a delicious phase,” said acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali, speaking at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday. In an interaction with Sonal Kalra, HT’s chief managing editor for entertainment and lifestyle, Ali and actor Ananya Panday discussed love stories, shifting trends, and the power of sometimes breaking the rules. Imtiaz Ali and Ananya Panday discussed love and cinema at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday. ((HT Photo)) Panday, 28, spoke about nepotism, safety on sets, her dream roles, and how “love is everything”. “I think Gen-Z is badnaam [notorious] for no reason,” she said, smiling. There is the sense that young people do not want to fight hard for success, she added, but “it’s just our definition of success that’s different. Earlier, the sentiment was that if you hadn’t slogged mentally and physically, you hadn’t worked hard enough.” But success can now be achieved in so many different ways. “The way we approach success is different.”

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Attention spans are changing, Ali noted. “We are all asking: What will work?” On the other hand, he added, distributors are seeing how varied the audience has become in its tastes. “The same people that watch [the movie] Ramayana will also want to watch [the independent movie] Pyre. Distributors know this.” This makes the calculation of what will work, and how, more complicated, said Ali, 55. In June, he released his 10th directorial feature, the Partition-themed love story Main Vaapas Aaunga, to widespread acclaim. Did he worry, before the release, that young viewers might not relate? He didn’t, he said.

India loves stories with big emotions, Ali noted. Rather than attempting to woo a specific demographic, Ali added, “We should ask ourselves: What is a story I can tell; and try to tell it.” Stop looking for patterns; this has become a unique obsession of our times, he said. “Sometimes randomness works… the film industry is trying to break the pattern.” Discussing his recent release further, Ali talked about the importance of exploring the horrors of Partition, particularly from the perspective of a third-generation person now navigating this history. It isn’t just that people of all ages respond to a powerful tale, Ali noted. Young people in particular engage with stories of “big love and big loss” because they see it in films and read about it in books, but do not have as much of it in their young lives. “They can relate to it in a way previous generations would not.” His next project, Ali said, is also a deeply personal tale, about the growth of affection in a couple parting ways.