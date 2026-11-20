Actor Ananya Panday was one of the speakers at the 24th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, where she spoke about her career, Bollywood today and more. During her conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, the question of marriage and settling down came.

Ananya addresses GenZ’s reluctance to getting married

Ananya Panday opened up about marriage and relationships at the HTLS 2026. (Getty Images via AFP)

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During the conversation, it was noted that female actors today do not shy away from discussing their personal lives and relationships, unlike their counterparts in the 70s and 80s. But while actors are more open to marriage during the peak of their careers, youngsters outside cinema seem reluctant to settle down early. Ananya responded, “I think the reluctance could have been there in the past too; people just didn't have the choice to say no. Now, this generation is seeing enough examples to stand up and say no. For me, it is tough to answer a question like this because I am a very romantic person. For me, love is everything, and I would love to get married eventually. At some point, I'd like to be married and have children. I see my friends around me are exactly the same.”

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Ananya says younger generation still seeks true love

{{^usCountry}} Ananya said that this generation has more options when it comes to love, but their idea of love remains the same as earlier. “I think now we just have a lot more options. But that doesn't change the fact that we don't believe in true love. We are also still seeking that,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ananya said that this generation has more options when it comes to love, but their idea of love remains the same as earlier. “I think now we just have a lot more options. But that doesn't change the fact that we don't believe in true love. We are also still seeking that,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Ananya was on stage with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is known for his sensitive depiction of love on the big screen. Earlier in the conversation, Imtiaz had spoken about how the younger generation has a very old-school idea of love. Building on that, Ananya added, “As Imtiaz sir said, we have this very nostalgic feeling of love that we probably haven't experienced. So, our standards of love are also very high. We are not going to settle for just anything.”

Ananya's recent and upcoming work

Ananya had only one release in 2026 - the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, co-starring Lakshya. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews but could not work wonders at the box office. Ananya will next be seen in the second season of her successful Amazon Prime Video show, Call Me Bae.

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Created by Ishita Moitra, the show stars Ananya in the titular role, while Shruti Haasan joins the cast for season 2. The ensemble also includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Call Me Bae season 2 premieres on Prime Video on December 17.