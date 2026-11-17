On Tuesday, Prime Video shared a video featuring Ananya as Bae, lying on the roof of an autorickshaw in a stylish outfit. In the clip, she says, "I am Bae, I am here to slay. Eat, love and pray, seize the day." The caption revealed that the new season will premiere on December 17.

Ananya Panday struck a chord with audiences with her portrayal of Bella ‘Bae’ Chowdhary in the Karan Johar-backed series Call Me Bae . The actor's comic timing and portrayal of a wealthy heiress navigating life on her own in Mumbai made the show a hit with viewers. Now, two years after its first season, Bae is all set to return. Prime Video has finally announced the release date of the upcoming season.

The upcoming season will see Bae's love life take a messier turn than ever, putting both her heart and her Behen Code to the test. Directed by Collin D'Cunha, Call Me Bae Season 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. Somen Mishra and Collin D'Cunha serve as executive producers.

Created by Ishita Moitra, the series is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair and Nittal Chandarana. The new season will see the return of its ensemble cast, with Ananya Panday reprising the lead role. Shruti Haasan joins the series, alongside Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.

Talking about the second season, producer Karan Johar said, “The love and response to Season 1 reaffirmed that audiences connected deeply with Bae’s tumultuous journey and her unapologetic approach to life. With Season 2, we wanted to take that world further, exploring new facets of Bae while retaining the humour, heart, and irreverent spirit that was widely loved. We are excited to reunite with Prime Video to bring viewers a new phase of Bae’s life, as she and her beloved behens embark on another chapter filled with laughter, emotion, and plenty of chaos.”