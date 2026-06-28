Lisa Mishra reveals Call Me Bae 2 is wrapped; talks about The Royals 2, being an actor and new music | Interview

For Lisa Mishra, wearing multiple creative hats has always been about growing with every opportunity. She has embraced both acting and music careers, allowing each to shape the other. After consciously stepping away from releasing new music for a while, she has spent the past few years sharpening her skills as an actor, working alongside some of the industry's biggest names. Now, as she prepares to return to music, she's focused on creating work that feels honest and true to who she is, rather than following trends or outside expectations. Lisa Mishra admits she never felt she deserved success.

In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Lisa reflects on her journey as an actor, the valuable lessons she's picked up on film sets, why taking a break from music was a deliberate choice, and what excites her about this new chapter. She also shares why she believes the Indian music industry should move beyond safe formulas and make more room for original voices and fresh ideas.

Learning to find her space on screen For Lisa, stepping from concert stages into the world of streaming shows has meant learning an entirely new craft. Unlike live music, where spontaneity often takes over, acting requires discipline, technical precision and consistency. Instead of rushing to prove herself, she says she has spent most of her time observing the people around her.

"As an actor, I’m obviously evolving because I’m absorbing everybody else's skills around me," she says. "I’m sort of able to see how these experts who've been doing this for way longer than I have are on set—what sort of tools they use to help them remember their lines, their positioning, how to be camera-facing, how to be engaging on screen, and how to deliver dialogue."

Sharing screen space with seasoned actors has also kept her grounded. Rather than feeling she has made it, Lisa believes every role is something she has to keep earning. "I don't think I said I deserve to be there, but that I have to earn the right to be there. Rather than making a point of saying, 'Listen, I got here on merit,' it's actually the opposite. It's that somehow I feel I'm lucky to even be here when there's people who are far more seasoned and perhaps more deserving of this. So I have to prove that I'm worthy of this space because the people opposite me are like Zeenat Aman in The Royals and Ananya in Call Me Bae herself... The finish line isn't when I stepped on set. That's just the beginning point."

She also feels both careers have made her better at the other. Performing live has helped her become more emotionally open on screen, while acting has brought greater structure to her creative process as a musician. "Acting pays back my musical side through diligence," she explains. "There’s a schedule and routine that actors live by that can help structure me better as a musician. When you are the writer, composer, lyricist, and ideator, you can suffer long writing blocks and artistic lulls—which actors are very good at breaking out of because their job demands it."