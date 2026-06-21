World Music Day 2026: Six women artists discuss why Indian industry needs to reclaim risk

On World Music Day 2026, female voices from across genres— Shalmali Kholgade , Jasleen Royal, Kayan , DJ Nina Shah, Prateeksha Srivastava and Lisa Mishra —reflect on what good music means today, what the industry still misunderstands, and how artists are navigating a world shaped by both creativity and algorithms.

Music today sits at an interesting intersection of technology, identity, and rapidly changing listening habits. But for many artists, the core idea of what makes music meaningful has stayed surprisingly constant. Whether it is playback singers, indie composers, DJs or singer-songwriters, women across India’s music landscape are reshaping the conversation around creativity, authenticity, and industry expectations.

Across all six artists, one idea comes up repeatedly: good music is not defined by trends or charts, but by how deeply it stays with you. For Shalmali Kholgade, the definition has remained steady over time. “I don’t think my idea of good music has changed since the time I started. My listening has widened as I’ve consciously tried to listen to newer sounds, artists and genres. But good music has always been and continues to be the one that has a lasting impact. It isn’t a flavour of the season. It’s one that you want to keep going back to for one reason or another,” she says.

For Kayan, the idea of good itself dissolves into subjectivity. “There is no good or bad music. Music is music. We may like something or not like something. That’s subjective and that’s on us. I guess that’s been my evolution in understanding music better. Who are we to dictate what is good music,” she says.

Prateeksha Srivastava takes it further, almost rejecting the term entirely. “My idea of good music has dissolved. I don’t think in those terms anymore. There’s just music and whether it gives you something or it doesn’t,” she explains.

And DJ Nina Shah, too, reflects on how emotional connection has replaced technical judgment. “Today, I’m drawn to music that makes me feel something, whether that’s joy or nostalgia, needs to feel connected! Good music doesn’t fit a genre or follow a formula, it just needs to be honest & from the heart.”

Across perspectives, the shift is clear: music is no longer about classification, but connection.

The industry’s biggest blind spot: formulas over individuality While the idea of music has evolved, most artists agree that the industry is still catching up. Shalmali points to the pressure of repetition. “I’d say it’s the need to make something that has worked in the past. To force a formula or structure down the creative process is more often than not a fruitless endeavour. It may result in a quick interest, but it doesn’t stand the test of time. Somewhere I find it lacks heart,” she explains.

Jasleen highlights another gap—representation and opportunity. “I think we have an incredible amount of female talent today. What I'd love to see more of is an ecosystem that enables and amplifies it. More women in tastemaker roles, leadership positions, and decision-making seats across the industry,” the singer adds.

DJ Nina Shah expands this to include creative freedom, especially in live spaces. “I think an area for improvement in our country is let an artist experiment… an artist is supposed to be hired for their sound but it’s like they want them to play the same commercial in-house DJ sets,” she asserts.

She also adds that artists today carry far more roles than just performing: “Today, artists are creators, marketers, content producers, community builders, and entrepreneurs all at once. While visibility is important, there’s still not enough recognition of the mental and creative bandwidth required to constantly be ‘on.’”