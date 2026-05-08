Get to know... Shalmali Kholgade

High point in life: Playing the UN40 Festival in Bengaluru. Musician Shalmali Kholgade is listening to John Mayer and Pritam.

Low point in life: Not being able to finish a show we had been working on for five months.

On my playlist: The Age of Worry, by John Mayer; Find Your Way Back, by Beyoncé; Phir Wahi, by Pritam.

One thing I would never buy: A private jet.

Today I’m craving: Aai’s prawn pickle.

Last thing I ordered online: A pre-draped sari from Aza.

App I check before bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Everything in front of you is an opportunity, if you want it to be.

My favourite subject in school: Mathematics and art.

My secret skill: Time management.

A superpower I wish I had: To quickly absorb and acquire an artistic skill.

My favourite Sunday memory: Spending the whole day with my best friend and her husband, playing pickleball and having a long breakfast after.

My plans for next Sunday: A long run with my friend, followed by coffee at Starbucks.

My most star-struck moment: Watching Beyoncé on stage.

My favourite bad habit: Finishing every meal with dessert.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Trust myself more and follow my gut.

The best thing about fame: Everyone takes you seriously.

The worst thing about fame: The misconception that everything comes to you easily.

From HT Brunch, May 09, 2026

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