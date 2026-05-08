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    Get to know... Shalmali Kholgade

    Shalmali Kholgade (@Shalmiaow) is craving her mum’s prawn pickle, going on long runs and remembering the time she saw Beyoncé live in concert

    Published on: May 08, 2026 8:02 AM IST
    By Veenu Singh
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    High point in life: Playing the UN40 Festival in Bengaluru.

    Musician Shalmali Kholgade is listening to John Mayer and Pritam.
    Musician Shalmali Kholgade is listening to John Mayer and Pritam.

    Low point in life: Not being able to finish a show we had been working on for five months.

    On my playlist: The Age of Worry, by John Mayer; Find Your Way Back, by Beyoncé; Phir Wahi, by Pritam.

    One thing I would never buy: A private jet.

    Today I’m craving: Aai’s prawn pickle.

    Last thing I ordered online: A pre-draped sari from Aza.

    App I check before bed: Instagram.

    Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Everything in front of you is an opportunity, if you want it to be.

    My favourite subject in school: Mathematics and art.

    My secret skill: Time management.

    A superpower I wish I had: To quickly absorb and acquire an artistic skill.

    My favourite Sunday memory: Spending the whole day with my best friend and her husband, playing pickleball and having a long breakfast after.

    My plans for next Sunday: A long run with my friend, followed by coffee at Starbucks.

    My most star-struck moment: Watching Beyoncé on stage.

    My favourite bad habit: Finishing every meal with dessert.

    If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Trust myself more and follow my gut.

    The best thing about fame: Everyone takes you seriously.

    The worst thing about fame: The misconception that everything comes to you easily.

    From HT Brunch, May 09, 2026

    Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

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