Aneet Padda celebrates Diwali with Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday's mom Deanne Panday and family

Bollywood actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became overnight sensations with their film Saiyaara, which was released in 2025. While their on-screen chemistry won hearts, their off-screen bond has led fans to speculate about a possible romantic relationship between them. Amid the dating rumours, Aneet was seen celebrating Diwali with Ahaan's family, with his mother, Deanne Panday, sharing pictures with the actor on social media.

Aneet Padda celebrates Diwali with Ahaan Panday's family

Deanne Panday's Diwali celebration with Aneet Padda.

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On Sunday, Deanne took to Instagram stories and shared a selfie with Aneet. In the picture, Aneet, dressed in traditional attire, was seen covering her head with a dupatta, suggesting that the photo was taken shortly after the Diwali puja. Deanne, meanwhile, was seen pouting for the selfie. Another picture showed Aneet posing with Deanne and other family members in front of a rangoli. The remaining pictures shared by Deanne showed her celebrating with family members, including Chunky Panday, Bhavana Panday and Ananya Panday.

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Aneet Padda with Ahaan Panday's family.

Deanne Panday shares picture with Aneet Padda.

This is not the first time Aneet has been part of a celebration with Ahaan's family. The actor was also seen at Ahaan's sister Alanna Panday's baby shower, where she participated in fun games alongside Ananya Panday and Ahaan. Aneet also celebrated her 24th birthday with Ahaan and Deanne. The actor had a fairytale-themed birthday celebration, and pictures from the party surfaced online. Alia Bhatt was also among those who attended the celebration. Aneet later shared a loved-up picture with Ahaan, in which he was seen hugging her at the party, sending social media into a frenzy.

About Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

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{{^usCountry}} Ever since their film Saiyaara broke records and became the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema, fans have been shipping Aneet and Ahaan. Their frequent appearances together at events and family celebrations have further fuelled dating rumours. However, both actors have maintained that they are just best friends. Following Saiyaara, the two will share the screen again in Mohit Suri's next film, backed by Yash Raj Films. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ever since their film Saiyaara broke records and became the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema, fans have been shipping Aneet and Ahaan. Their frequent appearances together at events and family celebrations have further fuelled dating rumours. However, both actors have maintained that they are just best friends. Following Saiyaara, the two will share the screen again in Mohit Suri's next film, backed by Yash Raj Films. {{/usCountry}}

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About Aneet Padda's upcoming film

Aneet will next be seen in Shakti Shalini, part of Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is centred on Shakti, an ordinary woman who becomes a protector, while Shalini, a vengeful spirit, returns to punish men after being brutally betrayed and killed. The film stars Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa. It is also set to feature Nana Patekar posthumously, following his reported death on October 8. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

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Speaking about her second film, Shakti Shalini, after Saiyaara, Aneet told Variety India, “I have been lucky to get Shakti Shalini. It’s by definition, the exact thing I’m going to want to do after Saiyaara. It’s so different. It’s action, romance and supernatural. I’ve gotten the chance to explore a completely different version of me.”