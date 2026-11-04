Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda compete in fun game at Alanna Panday's baby shower
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda joined family and friends at the baby shower of Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray in Mumbai.
Ahaan Panday's sister Alanna Panday is set to embrace motherhood once again. The social media influencer and YouTuber announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Ivor McCray a few months ago in August. In her latest vlog on YouTube, Alanna shared a video of the baby shower that was held at her residence which was attended by close family and friends.
Ahaan and Aneet compete in a fun game
Saiyaara star Aneet Padda and director Mohit Suri were also seen in the celebrations, where they took part in fun family games. Ananya Panday took the first game very seriously where the guests had to guess the names of the family members from their baby pictures. Ananya shared that she finished first and she will win this challenge.
The next challenge involved a fun game where the guests had to sit on a chair and hold a cardboard cutout in front of them. A second guest would sit behind them and try to put their arms around them and feed them with a bowl and spoon. Ahaan, Ivor and Aneet took part in the game, while Ananya helped Aneet compete in the fun game. The game started with a whistle, and Ahaan finished the soup first, thereby winning the game.
All about Ahaan and Aneet
Ahaan made his acting debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara last year, with Aneet starring opposite him. The blockbuster was Aneet’s first film lead role, having appeared in Salaam Venky in a cameo. Since then, Aneet has signed the horror-comedy Shakti Shalini, which is slated for release in March 2027.
Ahaan, on the other hand, is starring in an action film by Ali Abbas Zafar. The two actors will then reunite in an untitled romance helmed by Mohit Suri.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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