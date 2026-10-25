Anil Kapoor gets emotional remembering Satish Kaushik after meeting his lookalike on India Ke Top 1%

Anil Kapoor recently got emotional while remembering his close friend and late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. The actor was reminded of Satish when he came across a contestant who resembled him on India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show.

Anil Kapoor gets emotional remembering Satish Kaushik

Anil Kapoor got emotional thinking about late actor Satish Kaushik. (PTI)

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A contestant named Gagan appeared on India Ke Top 1%, and his resemblance to Satish Kaushik caught Anil’s attention. Anil admitted that Gagan reminded him of his late friend, while Gagan revealed that many people had told him he looked like the actor.

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Speaking about his friendship with Satish, Anil said, “My bond with him, I cannot explain. Even if this shoot were 70 minutes long, it would not be enough to tell his stories. He was a very very dear friend of mine but apart from that his talent and fun was lajawab (excellent).”

Anil also recalled affectionately calling Satish Kaushik ‘Danny DeVito’. Both actors loved the film Twins and had often imagined playing twin brothers on screen together. However, Anil expressed regret that they never got the chance to play brothers onscreen.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about their bond, he added, “Agar mera koi judwa bhai ban sakta hai, to wo sirf Satish tha, kyunki usko mere baare mein har cheez pata thi: mera gussa, meri khushi, har cheez. He knew me so well (If I would have had a twin brother, it would have been Satish. He knew everything about me, my anger, my happiness and everything).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about their bond, he added, “Agar mera koi judwa bhai ban sakta hai, to wo sirf Satish tha, kyunki usko mere baare mein har cheez pata thi: mera gussa, meri khushi, har cheez. He knew me so well (If I would have had a twin brother, it would have been Satish. He knew everything about me, my anger, my happiness and everything).” {{/usCountry}}

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Anil and Gagan later lightened the mood by singing Satish Kaushik’s famous lines, “Mera naam hai Calendra, main chala kitchen ke andar!” from Anil’s 1987 film Mr India, in which Satish played Calendar, the cook.

About Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik worked in Hindi cinema for over four decades. He became a household name for playing Calendar in Mr India, which also starred Sridevi. He earned recognition for his performances in films such as Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural and Deewana Mastana. Apart from acting, Kaushik directed films including Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and Tere Naam. He died on March 9, 2023, at the age of 66.

About Anil Kapoor’s recent work

Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Subedaar, in which he plays Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier navigating life beyond the battlefield. He also played Colonel Vikrant Kaul in War 2 (2025) and was part of the cast of Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol-starrer Alpha.