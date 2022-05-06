Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh host Thar screening, Anupam Kher lauds 'unique presentation'

As Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's film Thar released on Netflix on Friday, several of their industry friends attended the special screening of the movie in Mumbai on Thursday. Satish Kaushik and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who have pivotal roles in Thar, were also present along with director Raj Singh Chaudhary. Also read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says Anil Kapoor steals his food; Anil replies, 'Itne saalo se paala, thoda khaana hi de de'

Fatima was in a shimmery silver saree as she joined her co-stars Anil, Harsh Varrdhan and Satish Kaushik to pose for photographs at the screening. Anupam Kher, Sanjana Sanghi, Alaya F, Harsh Varrdhan's Mirziya co-star Saiyami Kher and filmmaker Shonali Bose were among those who watched the film at the screening.

Saiyami Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Alaya F, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik at Thar screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Raj Singh Chaudhary at Thar screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Abhimanyu Dassani (third from left), Anupam Kher, Sanjana Sanghi, Anil Kapoor and Avantika Dassani at Thar screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Anupam took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the event along with his views on the film. He wrote, "Watched #Thar!! Excellent!! Very Unique presentation of an unconventional story. Beautifully shot. Intriguing! Very good performances by the whole cast. My friend and Veteran @satishkaushik2178 is superb. My other best friend @anilskapoor is mind blowing and wonderfully restrained! But it @harshvarrdhankapoor who is the heart of the film. Congratulations cast and crew!! @netflix_in."

Set in the 1980s, Thar traces the journey of Siddharth (Harsh Varrdhan) through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. Anil plays the role of a cop Surekha Singh, who investigates these murders.

Prior to working on Thar, Anil and Harsh Varrdhan had collaborated on the Netflix movie AK vs AK, in which Harsh Varrdhan had a cameo appearance. Anil said Harsh Varrdhan offered him to act in Thar and he gave his nod to the project as it made him venture into an uncharted territory as a performer. “I liked the world and my role and felt I haven’t done anything in this space. The way the story has been narrated is different. It is engaging and entertaining in a different way but it is not 'atrangi',” he told PTI.

