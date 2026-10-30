Anil Kapoor reveals he shot Tezaab in Mannat before Shah Rukh Khan bought it, recalls SRK's days living in a flat

In the latest episode of Star Plus' reality show India Ke Top 1%, host Anil Kapoor went down memory lane, recalling the time when Mannat, the sea-facing Bandra bungalow now owned by Shah Rukh Khan, was used as a shooting venue.

Anil Kapoor on Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor worked together in the 1995 film Trimurti.

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On India Ke Top 1%, Anil spoke to the contestants as they discussed what they would do if they won ₹1 crore. One of the contestants said she would want to buy a house similar to Khan's Mannat. At this, Anil Kapoor praised Shah Rukh and recalled their first meeting before he had made his Bollywood debut. "Shah Rukh sahab and I have been very close friends for many years. He had come to meet me while I was shooting for Benaam Badshah. When I saw him and looked into his eyes, I felt that he would become a very big star. That is where our relationship began, and over time, our friendship grew," Anil said. Benaam Badshah was released in 1991. Shah Rukh debuted in films the following year with Deewana.

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‘He dreamt of owning a sea-facing bungalow’

{{^usCountry}} Talking about Mannat, Shah Rukh's famous bungalow, Anil Kapoor added, “I remember him buying Mannat right before my eyes. I had also shot for Tezaab at that property, before it became his home.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about Mannat, Shah Rukh's famous bungalow, Anil Kapoor added, “I remember him buying Mannat right before my eyes. I had also shot for Tezaab at that property, before it became his home.” {{/usCountry}}

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Mannat is a heritage property on Bandra's Bandstand. Shah Rukh bought it in 2000, and it has been the star's family home since. The Khan family temporarily moved out of the bungalow last year as it underwent renovation. Before he called Mannat home, Shah Rukh first lived with friends when he moved to Mumbai (then Bombay) in 1991, and later bought a flat on Carter Road. “We used to meet on Carter Road, where he had a flat. He, too, dreamt of owning a grand, sea-facing bungalow, and he fulfilled that dream,” Anil Kapoor recalled.

The two actors worked together in Trimurti, the 1995 box-office bomb that also starred Jackie Shroff in the lead role.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film

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Shah Rukh returns to the big screen after a three-year gap with Siddharth Anand's King later this year. The action entertainer, which releases in December, will be the superstar's first release since Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in 2023.

King marks Shah Rukh's first collaboration with daughter Suhana. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others. It hits the screen on December 24.